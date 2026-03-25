Profile

Caleb Bates is head of IP at Isomorphic Labs, a multinational artificial intelligence (AI) company based in London that is working on building a new era in drug discovery.

Bates is an experienced patent attorney who has worked with emerging and established companies to develop patent portfolios that support their growth strategies.

He has extensive experience in US and international patent prosecution and has routinely counselled clients in licensing, buy- and sell-side due diligence, and freedom-to-operate and patentability analyses.

Over his career Bates has developed patent portfolios that have generated over $14 billion in deal value.