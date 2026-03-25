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Ali Anoff

AliAnoff-square

Key details

  • Job title: Director & Assistant General Counsel—Patents
  • Organisation:Procter & Gamble
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Patent attorney Ali Anoff serves as director and assistant general counsel—patents at Procter & Gamble (P&G). P&G is a US multinational consumer goods corporation incorporated and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

During her time at the company, Anoff has provided patent support for P&G’s billion-dollar brands— Olay, Old Spice, Pantene, Crest and Vicks. 

Her experience includes drafting global freedom-to-operate opinions and prosecuting patent applications for a wide range of chemical and mechanical technologies. 

Anoff currently chairs the Chemical Practice Committee of the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA).


Company Latest

China leads global TM filings while US sees first growth since 2020
China leads global TM filings while US sees first growth since 2020
Procter & Gamble: Keeping the IP House Clean and Tidy
P&G tries to trademark LOL and WTF for cleaning goods
Procter & Gamble fails in Olay v Solav opposition
P&G files Head & Shoulders trademark infringement suit


Leader Profiles

profile
Ken Patel
Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer | Chief Patent Counsel   Procter & Gamble




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