Profile

Geneva-based Eugène Blanchard leads Japan Tobacco International’s (JTI) patent lifecycle management activities—from identification of patentable inventions to filing and prosecution of patents until end of life.

Blanchard is tasked with establishing JTI’s patent protection and portfolio management strategies, working with a team of 25 patent attorneys based in Geneva and Tokyo to create a fit-for-purpose patent portfolio fully aligned to the strategy of the business.