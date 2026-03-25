Eugène Blanchard
Key details
- Job title: Patent Lifecycle Management Director
- Organisation:Japan Tobacco International
- Geography: Switzerland
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Geneva-based Eugène Blanchard leads Japan Tobacco International’s (JTI) patent lifecycle management activities—from identification of patentable inventions to filing and prosecution of patents until end of life.
Blanchard is tasked with establishing JTI’s patent protection and portfolio management strategies, working with a team of 25 patent attorneys based in Geneva and Tokyo to create a fit-for-purpose patent portfolio fully aligned to the strategy of the business.
Comments
“Eugène Blanchard successfully manages the patent team that spans multiple continents—which includes embracing the opportunity to live in Asia for a year to provide more consistency across the IP team.
“He is always available for a call, whether to discuss a minor point or a critical decision on IP strategy. He also really understands the demands of working as an outside counsel and seeks to set up the team in such a way that the outside counsel really feels like an extended part of the in-house team.”