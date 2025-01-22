Subscribe

Perry Saidman, Perry Saidman LLC

Overview:

Patent design law “guru” Perry Saidman has more than three decades of experience in the field and started his practice “before anyone else was calling themselves a design lawyer”. In 1979, Saidman was a founding partner of Saidman, Sterne, Kessler & Goldstein which became Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox when he left to form Saidman DesignLaw Group.

Saidman’s high-level involvement in design patents extends from ground-breaking cases such as Aviva v LA Gear (1988)—said to be the first time a court had enforced a design patent claim by a footwear maker—to the landmark Apple v Samsung (2012), in which Saidman wrote an amicus curiae brief on behalf of several corporate design patent rights holders when the case reached the Supreme Court.

He is called upon by clients ranging from individuals to large multinationals for his expertise on design patent law and teams up with other counsel in litigation. Saidman is “99% a patentees’ attorney”, and explains that “I believe strongly in the system.”

Saidman DesignLaw Group, where Perry Saidman is of counsel, handles prosecution matters for design-focused clients.

Key matters:

  • North Star Technology Intl v Latham Pool Products
    Perry Saidman represents patentee North Star in patent litigation with Latham Pool Products. There is an appeal pending before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
  • Design Ideas v YBM Home, Amazon and Walmart
    Saidman represents Design Ideas in patent litigation regarding the defendants’ sale and offer for sale of expanded wire mesh baskets that allegedly embody a patent owned by Design Ideas.
  • RBW Studio v Stonehill & Taylor Architects et al
    Saidman represents lighting design and manufacturing company RBW Studio, which alleges that the defendants’ use of certain light fixtures infringe its patented design.

Clients:

Apple, Caterpillar, Lutron, Toyota, RBW, Design Ideas.





