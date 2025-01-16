Subscribe
16 January 2025

USA Patents Rankings 2024

Welcome to the inaugural edition of WIPR USA Patents 2025, a comprehensive analysis of the leading law firms and attorneys in the United States. This ranking is structured into two distinct categories: non-contentious and contentious. This distinction acknowledges the specialised expertise required for both patent prosecution and litigation.

The non-contentious rankings showcase firms that excel in drafting and prosecuting patent applications, assisting clients in securing robust patent protection. The contentious rankings highlight firms that demonstrate exceptional prowess in patent litigation, effectively representing clients in infringement and validity disputes.  The past year has witnessed significant developments in the USA patents landscape. Notably, the return of former United States Patent and Trademark Office director, Kathi Vidal, to private practice at Winston & Strawn, following a new incoming administration in the White House, marks a significant shift. In addition, several landmark cases have shaped patent law, including Brumfield v. IBG LLC, which broadened the scope of patent damages by considering foreign sales. Moreover, the LKQ v. GM Global Technology case resulted in the overturning of the long-standing Rosen-Durling decision, potentially expanding the pool of prior art applicable to design patents.  The law firms at the forefront of clients’ major non-contentious and contentious matters feature prominently in these rankings.



Firms

Outstanding

Fish & Richardson

Individuals

 

Paul Ragusa, Baker Botts


Highly Recommended

BakerHostetler
K&L Gates
Knobbe Martens
Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner
Shook Hardy & Bacon
Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

Robert Barrett, K&L Gates

Cory Bell, Finnegan

Timothy Casey, BakerHostetler

Tracy Durkin, Sterne Kessler

Aaron Morrow, K&L Gates

Maria Anderson, Knobbe Martens

Salima Merani, Knobbe Martens


Recommended

Baker Botts
Banner Witcoff
Devlin Law Firm
Faegre Drinker
Finnegan
Leason Ellis
Saidman DesignLaw Group
Snell and Wilmer
Vinson & Elkins
Perry Saidman, Perry Saidman LLC
Roman Tsibulevskiy, Dentons
Kevin Pasquinelli, Pasquinelli Law

Tim Busse, Christensen Fonder

Christopher Carani, McAndrews Held & Malloy

Dardi Herbert

Doug Christensen, Christensen Fonder Dardi Herbert

Michael Davitz, Leason Ellis

Gary Gershik, Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein

Kevin Gray, Fish & Richardson

Joshua Griswold, Fish & Richardson

Robert Katz, Banner Witcoff

Brett Klein, Schwegman, Lundberg, Woessner

Karl Renner, Fish & Richardson

Victor Jonas, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Jessica Van Dalen, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Jason Honeyman, Wolf Greenfield


Notable

Amster, Rothstein & Ebenstein
Christensen, Fonder, Dardi
Michael Piper, Conley Rose
Hemant Gupta, Epstein Becker Green

Brian Amos, Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein

Hemant Gupta, Epstein Becker & Green

Michael Piper, Conley Rose

Michael Davitz, Leason Ellis

Salima Merani, Knobbe Martens

Lance Smemoe, Knobbe Martens Mani Hosseinzadeh, Knobbe Martens



