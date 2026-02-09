Maria Anderson, Davis Wright Tremaine
Overview:
Maria Anderson moved to Davis Wright Tremaine in April 2025, after over 17 years at Knobbe Martens. Anderson specialises in developing patent and trademark portfolios for clients, counselling on all aspects of the IP lifecycle.
Her notable achievements include supporting the expansion of one company’s global patent portfolio from under 100 issued patents to over 30,000 over the course of a decade. Anderson also develops strategies for litigation before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, focusing on inter partes and post-grant review.
Editor's picks
Editor's picks
Careers
10 February 2026 Courtroom heavyweight with background in high-stakes technology disputes has joined the IP litigation practice of a Northern California-based peer.
Patents
10 February 2026 Telehealth platform faces legal action from the Danish pharma giant, as well as FDA pressure over GLP-1 drugs and a drop in shares after discontinuing new product.
Patents
9 February 2026 The carmarker has said it will appeal a Munich court order to remove its Clio and Megane models from the German market, in the court’s latest FRAND ruling.
Careers
10 February 2026 Courtroom heavyweight with background in high-stakes technology disputes has joined the IP litigation practice of a Northern California-based peer.
Patents
10 February 2026 Telehealth platform faces legal action from the Danish pharma giant, as well as FDA pressure over GLP-1 drugs and a drop in shares after discontinuing new product.
Patents
9 February 2026 The carmarker has said it will appeal a Munich court order to remove its Clio and Megane models from the German market, in the court’s latest FRAND ruling.