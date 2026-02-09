Maria Anderson, Davis Wright Tremaine

Overview:

Maria Anderson moved to Davis Wright Tremaine in April 2025, after over 17 years at Knobbe Martens. Anderson specialises in developing patent and trademark portfolios for clients, counselling on all aspects of the IP lifecycle.

Her notable achievements include supporting the expansion of one company’s global patent portfolio from under 100 issued patents to over 30,000 over the course of a decade. Anderson also develops strategies for litigation before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, focusing on inter partes and post-grant review.