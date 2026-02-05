Request Trial
5 February 2026Rankings Research

WIPRs USA Patents 2025 law firm and lawyer rankings land in a transformative era for American intellectual property, where technological convergence and high-stakes judicial shifts are redefining the landscape for patent owners and the law firms that advise them. As the “blurring of lines” between traditional industries accelerates—integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into sectors from biopharma to automotive—the demand for sophisticated legal counsel has never been higher.

This 2025/2026 edition distinguishes between non-contentious and contentious patent work, reflecting the specialised strategies required to secure and defend assets for global innovators like Samsung, IBM, and Qualcomm.

High-profile patent cases over the past year include the rare en banc Federal Circuit ruling in EcoFactor v Google that reshaped how courts treat expert testimony on damages in patent cases, and Masimo’s clash with Apple over blood oxygen monitoring technology which resulted in a $634 million damages award against the tech giant.

Our rankings highlight the firms handling the most consequential matters in the US, and developing patent portfolios for some of the world’s biggest companies. Fish & Richardson is the stand-out firm for non-contentious patent work, in the 'Outstanding' tier, while four firms occupy the top level for contentious matters. 

We also recognise individual luminaries such as William Lee, John Desmarais, and Paul Ragusa, alongside the notable return of former US Patent and Trademark Office director Kathi Vidal to private practice. These leaders exemplify the strategic foresight required to navigate today’s dynamic IP landscape.



Firms

Individuals

Non-Contentious



Outstanding

Fish & Richardson

Paul Ragusa, Baker Botts


Highly Recommended

BakerHostetler
K&L Gates
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton
Knobbe Martens
Shook Hardy & Bacon
Sterne Kessler
Maria Anderson, Davis Wright Tremaine

Robert Barrett, K&L Gates

Cory Bell, Finnegan

Steven Borgman, Kilpatrick

Timothy Casey, BakerHostetler

Tracy-Gene Durkin, Sterne Kessler

Salima Merani, Knobbe Martens

Aaron Morrow, K&L Gates

Roger Wylie, Kilpatrick


Recommended

Baker Botts
Baker McKenzie
Banner Witcoff
Devlin Law Firm
Faegre Drinker
Finnegan
Leason Ellis
McKool Smith
Mintz
Saidman DesignLaw Group
Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner
Vinson & Elkins
Wolf Greenfield
Womble Bond Dickinson

Tim Busse, Christensen, Fonder, Dardi

Christopher Carani, McAndrews

Doug Christensen, Christensen, Fonder, Dardi

Jennifer Chheda, Jones Day

Michael Davitz, Leason Ellis

Kevin Gray, Fish & Richardson

Gary Gershik, Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein

Joshua Griswold, Fish & Richardson

Jason Honeyman, Wolf Greenfield

Robert Katz, Banner Witcoff

Brett Klein, Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner

Victor Jonas, Faegre Drinker

Karl Renner, Fish & Richardson

Stephanie Seidman, Womble Bond Dickinson

Jessica Van Dalen, Faegre Drinker

Daniel Young, Wolf Greenfield


Notable

Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein
Cantor Colburn
Christensen, Fonder, Dardi
Meunier Carlin & Curfman
James Keddie, Bozicevic Field & Francis

Brian Amos, Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein

Philmore Colburn, Cantor Colburn

Christopher Curfman, Meunier Carlin Curfman

Michael Davitz, Leason Ellis

Mani Hossein-Zadeh, Knobbe Martens

Salima Merani, Knobbe Martens

Lance Smemoe, Knobbe Martens


Contentious

Hall of Fame

Morgan Chu, Irell & Manella

John Quinn, Quinn Emanuel



Outstanding

Gibson Dunn
Kirkland & Ellis
Latham & Watkins
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Ruffin Cordell, Fish & Richardson

John Desmarais, Desmarais

Daralyn Durie, Morrison Foerster

William Lee, WilmerHale

Naveen Modi, Paul Hastings

Brian Rosenthal, Gibson Dunn

Robert Stone, Quinn Emanuel


Highly Recommended

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer
Finnegan
Fish & Richardson
Jones Day
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton
Kobre & Kim
Morrison Foerster
Paul Hastings
Perkins Coie
Seyfarth Shaw
Shook Hardy & Bacon
Steptoe
Sullivan & Cromwell
WilmerHale

Cory Bell, Finnegan

Eric Dittmann, Paul Hastings

Nicholas Groombridge, Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone

Robert (Bob) Hails, BakerHostetler

Andrei Iancu, Sullivan & Cromwell

Jason Hoffman, BakerHostetler

John Keville, Sheppard Mullin

Jeff Lesovitz, BakerHostetler

Doug Lumish, Weil Gotshal & Manges

Lisa Meyerhoff, Seyfarth Shaw

Michael Ng, Kobre & Kim

Jay Nuttall, Steptoe

Michael Renaud, Mintz

Leif Sigmond, BakerHostetler

Donald Ware, Foley Hoag

Theresa Weisenberger, BakerHostetler


Recommended

BakerHostetler
Cooley
DLA Piper
Foley Hoag
Goodwin
Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone
Haynes Boone
Irell & Manella
Keker van Nest and Peters
King & Spalding
Mintz
Morgan Lewis
Orrick
Paul, Weiss
Sheppard Mullin
Sidley
Squire Patton Boggs
Sterne Kessler
Susman Godfrey
Tensegrity Law Group
Venable
Weil Gotshal & Manges
Williams & Connolly
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
Winston & Strawn

Jared Bobrow, Orrick

Christopher Carani, McAndrews

Tom Chen, Orrick

Jonathan Defosse, Sheppard Mullin

Paul Ehrlich, Tensegrity Law Group

Elizabeth Ferrill, Finnegan

Dustin Guzior, Sullivan & Cromwell

Michael Hawes, Baker Botts

Charlotte Jacobsen, Gibson Dunn

Brett Johnson, Winston & Strawn

Heidi Keefe, Cooley

George Lombardi, Winston & Strawn

Robert Unikel, Paul Hastings

Boyd Cloern, Steptoe

John Caracappa, Steptoe

Brice Lynch, Quinn Emanuel

Nicholas Mathews, McKool Smith

Peter McAndrews, McAndrews

Luke McCloud, Williams & Connolly

Victoria Maroulis, Quinn Emanuel

Jay Nuttall, Steptoe

Michael Powell, Quinn Emanuel

Matthew Powers, Tensegrity Law Firm

Michael Sandonato, Venable

George Stamatopoulos, Kobre & Kim

Robert Van Nest, Keker Van Nest

Sarah Burg, Foley Hoag

Brendan Jones, Foley Hoag

Daniel Zaheer, Kobre & Kim

Mehrnaz Boroumand Smith, Kilpatrick

Steven Moore, Vinson & Elkins


Notable

Desmarais
McAndrews

Karen Boyd, Turner Boyd

Eric Huang, Quinn Emanuel

David McCombs, Haynes Boone

Michael Lyons, Morgan Lewis

Kevin Prussia, WilmerHale



