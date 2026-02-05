WIPR’s USA Patents 2025 law firm and lawyer rankings land in a transformative era for American intellectual property, where technological convergence and high-stakes judicial shifts are redefining the landscape for patent owners and the law firms that advise them. As the “blurring of lines” between traditional industries accelerates—integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into sectors from biopharma to automotive—the demand for sophisticated legal counsel has never been higher.

This 2025/2026 edition distinguishes between non-contentious and contentious patent work, reflecting the specialised strategies required to secure and defend assets for global innovators like Samsung, IBM, and Qualcomm.

High-profile patent cases over the past year include the rare en banc Federal Circuit ruling in EcoFactor v Google that reshaped how courts treat expert testimony on damages in patent cases, and Masimo’s clash with Apple over blood oxygen monitoring technology which resulted in a $634 million damages award against the tech giant.

Our rankings highlight the firms handling the most consequential matters in the US, and developing patent portfolios for some of the world’s biggest companies. Fish & Richardson is the stand-out firm for non-contentious patent work, in the 'Outstanding' tier, while four firms occupy the top level for contentious matters.

We also recognise individual luminaries such as William Lee, John Desmarais, and Paul Ragusa, alongside the notable return of former US Patent and Trademark Office director Kathi Vidal to private practice. These leaders exemplify the strategic foresight required to navigate today’s dynamic IP landscape.