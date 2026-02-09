James Keddie, Bozicevic Field & Francis

Overview:

James Keddie is a senior patent agent at life science patent law firm Bozicevic, Field & Francis, which has offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco. Recommended by a UK-based peer, Keddie has over 20 years’ experience in drafting patent applications, responding to Office Actions, and managing global patent portfolios.

Keddie draws on his post-doctoral research in genetics and molecular biology to advise clients developing a broad range of products in the life sciences industry, particularly biotechnology innovations. He also has in-house experience at Mendel Biotechnology. As well as managing direct client work, Keddie is a contact for international referral firms.

Key matters:

Patent filing for Crystal Bioscience

James Keddie is the attorney associated by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with the granting of a patent for Anti-CD38 Antibody and Methods of Use Thereof to Crystal Bioscience based in San Diego, California, in January 2026.

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, Anti-CD38 therapies are a class of monoclonal antibodies, primarily Daratumumab and Isatuximab, that target the CD38 protein that is highly expressed on malignant plasma cells and serve as a critical treatment for newly diagnosed and relapsed or prefractory multiple myeloma (MM). MM is a blood cancer that forms in a type of white blood cells called plasma cells. The therapies work through immune-mediated killing (ADCC, ADCP), complement activation, and direct apoptosis, significantly improving patient outcomes.

Clients:

BGI Shenzhen, Crystal Bioscience, MGI Tech, NBTech, Wuxi Biologics Ireland