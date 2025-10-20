China PRC Patents Rankings 2025
The WIPR China PRC Patents Rankings 2025 serve as a benchmark for the preeminent domestic law firms and intellectual property organisations.
These firms are recognised for their mastery of the local patent system, with the rankings differentiating between excellence in Non-Contentious work—such as high-volume patent application handling, drafting quality, strategic planning, and portfolio management—and Contentious work, encompassing patent infringement litigation, administrative appeals, invalidation proceedings, and enforcement actions.
Firms achieving high ranking placements often possess a significant scale and long-standing influence within China’s IP ecosystem. Many are acknowledged as foundational pillars of the Chinese IP system, consistently handling an immense volume of patent applications annually, demonstrating unparalleled efficiency and operational capacity in prosecution.
This expertise is powered by substantial teams of patent attorneys, patent engineers, and attorneys-at-law, with many holding advanced technical degrees, ensuring comprehensive technical and legal support for both domestic innovators and international clients seeking protection in China.
A critical factor for recognition is demonstrated strength in litigation and dispute resolution. The ranked firms are celebrated for handling the most complex domestic patent disputes, including matters related to standard-essential patents (SEP), FRAND licensing, and achieving landmark legislative precedents in China's courts.
Their expertise in enforcement and invalidation proceedings is often leveraged to inform their prosecution practice, enabling them to design patent protection strategies that foresee and mitigate future litigation risks.
These leading PRC firms maintain extensive technical specialisation, structuring their practices around key industrial verticals such as telecoms, life sciences, electronics, chemistry, artificial intelligence, and mechanical engineering.
Furthermore, the rankings highlight individuals who are considered foremost authorities in China's IP law.
These influential professionals are acknowledged for their technical acumen, extensive experience in litigation and prosecution, and their career-long contributions to shaping IP jurisprudence and strategy within the country.
Firms
Individuals
Non-Contentious
Hall of Fame
Chuanhong Long, CCPIT
Allen F Tao, Liu Shen & Associates
Maohua Wang, King & Wood Mallesons
Yuhe Wu, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd
Outstanding
Hong (Tina) Tai, King & Wood Mallesons
Li Mi, Lusheng Law Firm
Yanfeng Xiong, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd.
Highly Recommended
Deshan Li, Unitalen
Jerry Xia, GEN Law Firm
Wei Zhao, China Science
Nongfan Zhu, King & Wood Mallesons
Stephen Zou, Liu Shen
Recommended
Wenping Chen, King & Wood Mallesons
Xiaoling Duan, Wanhuida Intellectual Property
Chunguang Hu, China Pat Intellectual Property Office
Daniel Huang, Zhifan IP Attorneys
David Huang, Lexfield Law Offices
Xiaolin Huang, ZY Partners
Yajie Jiang, China Pat Intellectual Property Office
Juhua Luo, CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office
Degang Ma, Global Law Office
Christopher Shaowei, NTD Patent & Trademark Agency
Freder Shen, Kangxin Partners
David Tian, An Tian Zhang & Partners
Dong Wei, PC & Associates
Kelly Yao, China Pat Intellectual Property Office
Jacob Zhang, Lung Tin IP Attorneys
Zongliang (Stephen) Zou, Liu Shen
Notable
James Chen, Kangxin Partners
Richard Yong Wang, Panawell & Partners
Dapeng Wen, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd
Ryan Xie, PC & Associates
William Yang, Panawell & Partners
Minjian You, Co-Effort Law Firm
Gary Zhang, China Sinda Intellectual Property
Contentious
Hall of Fame
Hongyi Jiang, Lexfield Law Office
Hong (Tina) Tai, King & Wood Mallesons
Bonan Lin, Zhongzi Law Office
Allen Tao, Liu Shen & Associates
Yuhe Wu, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd
Outstanding
Benjamin Bai, King & Wood Mallesons
Gordon Gao, King & Wood Mallesons
Fang Qi, Fangda Partners
David Tian, An Tian Zhang & Partners
Dong Wei, PC & Associates
Yanfeng Xiong, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd
Jing Xu, King & Wood Mallesons
Alexandra Yang, Fangda Partners
Xiaoning Yu, Liu Shen Associates
Highly Recommended
Jing He, GEN Law Firm
Jingbing Li, ZY Partners
Jun Qiu, Liu Shen Associates
Christopher Shaowei, NTD Patent & Trademark Agency
Muran Sun, Fangda Partners
Dragon Wang, SITAO IP
Lili Wu, Han Kun Law Firm
Jerry Xia, GEN Law Firm
Recommended
Degang Ma, Global Law Office
Ke Ke, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd
Freder Shen, Kangxin Partners
William Xu, Chinable Intellectual Property