The WIPR China PRC Patents Rankings 2025 serve as a benchmark for the preeminent domestic law firms and intellectual property organisations.

These firms are recognised for their mastery of the local patent system, with the rankings differentiating between excellence in Non-Contentious work—such as high-volume patent application handling, drafting quality, strategic planning, and portfolio management—and Contentious work, encompassing patent infringement litigation, administrative appeals, invalidation proceedings, and enforcement actions.

Firms achieving high ranking placements often possess a significant scale and long-standing influence within China’s IP ecosystem. Many are acknowledged as foundational pillars of the Chinese IP system, consistently handling an immense volume of patent applications annually, demonstrating unparalleled efficiency and operational capacity in prosecution.

This expertise is powered by substantial teams of patent attorneys, patent engineers, and attorneys-at-law, with many holding advanced technical degrees, ensuring comprehensive technical and legal support for both domestic innovators and international clients seeking protection in China.

A critical factor for recognition is demonstrated strength in litigation and dispute resolution. The ranked firms are celebrated for handling the most complex domestic patent disputes, including matters related to standard-essential patents (SEP), FRAND licensing, and achieving landmark legislative precedents in China's courts.

Their expertise in enforcement and invalidation proceedings is often leveraged to inform their prosecution practice, enabling them to design patent protection strategies that foresee and mitigate future litigation risks.

These leading PRC firms maintain extensive technical specialisation, structuring their practices around key industrial verticals such as telecoms, life sciences, electronics, chemistry, artificial intelligence, and mechanical engineering.

Furthermore, the rankings highlight individuals who are considered foremost authorities in China's IP law.

These influential professionals are acknowledged for their technical acumen, extensive experience in litigation and prosecution, and their career-long contributions to shaping IP jurisprudence and strategy within the country.