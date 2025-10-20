Subscribe
China PRC Patents Rankings 2025

The WIPR China PRC Patents Rankings 2025 serve as a benchmark for the preeminent domestic law firms and intellectual property organisations. 

These firms are recognised for their mastery of the local patent system, with the rankings differentiating between excellence in Non-Contentious work—such as high-volume patent application handling, drafting quality, strategic planning, and portfolio management—and Contentious work, encompassing patent infringement litigation, administrative appeals, invalidation proceedings, and enforcement actions.

Firms achieving high ranking placements often possess a significant scale and long-standing influence within China’s IP ecosystem. Many are acknowledged as foundational pillars of the Chinese IP system, consistently handling an immense volume of patent applications annually, demonstrating unparalleled efficiency and operational capacity in prosecution. 

This expertise is powered by substantial teams of patent attorneys, patent engineers, and attorneys-at-law, with many holding advanced technical degrees, ensuring comprehensive technical and legal support for both domestic innovators and international clients seeking protection in China.

A critical factor for recognition is demonstrated strength in litigation and dispute resolution. The ranked firms are celebrated for handling the most complex domestic patent disputes, including matters related to standard-essential patents (SEP), FRAND licensing, and achieving landmark legislative precedents in China's courts. 

Their expertise in enforcement and invalidation proceedings is often leveraged to inform their prosecution practice, enabling them to design patent protection strategies that foresee and mitigate future litigation risks.

These leading PRC firms maintain extensive technical specialisation, structuring their practices around key industrial verticals such as telecoms, life sciences, electronics, chemistry, artificial intelligence, and mechanical engineering. 

Furthermore, the rankings highlight individuals who are considered foremost authorities in China's IP law. 

These influential professionals are acknowledged for their technical acumen, extensive experience in litigation and prosecution, and their career-long contributions to shaping IP jurisprudence and strategy within the country.



Firms

Individuals

Non-Contentious

Hall of Fame

Chuanhong Long, CCPIT

Allen F Tao, Liu Shen & Associates

Maohua Wang, King & Wood Mallesons

Yuhe Wu, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd



Outstanding

CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office
China Patent Agent (HK)
King & Wood Mallesons
Liu Shen & Associates

Hong (Tina) Tai, King & Wood Mallesons

Li Mi, Lusheng Law Firm

Yanfeng Xiong, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd.


Highly Recommended

Beijing Sanyou
China Science Patent & Trademark Agent
Han Kun Law Firm
Kangxin Partners
NTD Patent & Trademark Agency
Shanghai Patent & Trademark Law Office
Unitalen Attorneys at Law
Zhongzi Law Office
Toby Mak, Tee & Howe Intellectual Property Attorneys

Deshan Li, Unitalen

Jerry Xia, GEN Law Firm

Wei Zhao, China Science

Nongfan Zhu, King & Wood Mallesons

Stephen Zou, Liu Shen


Recommended

AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office
China Pat Intellectual Property Office
China Sinda Intellectual Property
DEQI Intellectual Property Law Corporation
East IP
GEN Law Firm
Global Law Office
Jeekai & Partners
Linda Liu & Partners
Lung Tin IP Attorneys
Lusheng Law Firm
PC & Associates
Panawell & Partners
Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Wenping Chen, King & Wood Mallesons

Xiaoling Duan, Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Chunguang Hu, China Pat Intellectual Property Office

Daniel Huang, Zhifan IP Attorneys

David Huang, Lexfield Law Offices

Xiaolin Huang, ZY Partners

Yajie Jiang, China Pat Intellectual Property Office

Juhua Luo, CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office

Degang Ma, Global Law Office

Christopher Shaowei, NTD Patent & Trademark Agency

Freder Shen, Kangxin Partners

David Tian, An Tian Zhang & Partners

Dong Wei, PC & Associates

Kelly Yao, China Pat Intellectual Property Office

Jacob Zhang, Lung Tin IP Attorneys

Zongliang (Stephen) Zou, Liu Shen


Notable

Boss & Young Patent and Trademark Law Office
Chang Tsi & Partners
Co-Effort Law Firm
Foundin IP
IP March
Jiaquan IP Law Firm
ZY Partners
Qi Xue, Shanghai Beshining Law Office
Weibin Wang, Shanghai Beshining Law Office

James Chen, Kangxin Partners

Richard Yong Wang, Panawell & Partners

Dapeng Wen, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd

Ryan Xie, PC & Associates

William Yang, Panawell & Partners

Minjian You, Co-Effort Law Firm

Gary Zhang, China Sinda Intellectual Property


Contentious

Hall of Fame

Hongyi Jiang, Lexfield Law Office

Hong (Tina) Tai, King & Wood Mallesons

Bonan Lin, Zhongzi Law Office

Allen Tao, Liu Shen & Associates

Yuhe Wu, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd



Outstanding

China Patent Agent (HK)
Fangda Partners
King & Wood Mallesons
Liu Shen & Associates
Gavin Zuo, Lawjay Partners

Benjamin Bai, King & Wood Mallesons

Gordon Gao, King & Wood Mallesons

Fang Qi, Fangda Partners

David Tian, An Tian Zhang & Partners

Dong Wei, PC & Associates

Yanfeng Xiong, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd

Jing Xu, King & Wood Mallesons

Alexandra Yang, Fangda Partners

Xiaoning Yu, Liu Shen Associates


Highly Recommended

CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office
GEN Law Firm
Han Kun Law Firm
Kangxin Partners
Lexfield Law Office
Lifang & Partners
Watson & Band Law Offices
Ye Zhao, Jingtian & Gongcheng

Jing He, GEN Law Firm

Jingbing Li, ZY Partners

Jun Qiu, Liu Shen Associates

Christopher Shaowei, NTD Patent & Trademark Agency

Muran Sun, Fangda Partners

Dragon Wang, SITAO IP

Lili Wu, Han Kun Law Firm

Jerry Xia, GEN Law Firm


Recommended

Advance China IP Law Office
Anjie Broad Law Firm
China Pat Intellectual Property Office
Chinable Intellectual Property
East IP
Global Law Office
Mizar IP
SITAO IP
Unitalen Attorneys at Law
Wanhuida Intellectual Property
James Luo, Lawjay Partners

Degang Ma, Global Law Office

Ke Ke, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd

Freder Shen, Kangxin Partners

William Xu, Chinable Intellectual Property


Notable

Boss & Young Patent and Trademark Law Office
ZY Partners


