Subscribe

Weibin Wang, Shanghai Beshining Law Office

Overview:

Weibin Wang serves as Managing Partner and brings more than 16 years of experience managing patent matters for domestic and international clients. His practice covers the entire patent lifecycle, including prosecution, reexamination, invalidation, litigation, freedom-to-operate studies, and due diligence for IP-driven investments.

Wang has overseen nearly 1,000 domestic and PCT applications, as well as hundreds of foreign filings in jurisdictions such as the United States, Europe, Japan, and South Korea. He has handled close to 100 patent reexamination and invalidation cases with a success rate exceeding 80%, including complex litigation before the Supreme People’s Court. His work spans sectors such as chemical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

In addition to litigation and prosecution, Wang leads teams conducting large-scale FTO and patentability analyses and provides strategic IP advice for venture capital and technology-driven investments. A frequent speaker on IP topics, he has delivered almost 100 lectures and seminars in Chinese and English. Wang is valued for his practical insight, technical breadth, and ability to provide actionable, business-focused patent guidance.





Editor's picks

Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025

Editor's picks

Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025
Patents
AI industry exceptions could muddy IP protection, says House counsel
31 October 2025
Trademarks
AI fighting AI: Groq and Oura weigh in on the new brand battle
31 October 2025
Trademarks
‘We're being attacked from all sides’: Thermo Fisher Scientific counsel
30 October 2025
Patents
USPTO flags ‘foreign state-backed actors’ threat in stricter disclosure shift
29 October 2025
AI
WATCH: Untangling liability in AI systems—who’s responsible when things go wrong?
29 October 2025

More on this story

Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025   USPTO director says that two prior art references raise “substantial issue of patentability” of Nintendo’s “summon-and-fight” patent.
Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.
Trademarks
Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’
5 November 2025   Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel.

More on this story

Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025   USPTO director says that two prior art references raise “substantial issue of patentability” of Nintendo’s “summon-and-fight” patent.
Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.
Trademarks
Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’
5 November 2025   Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel.