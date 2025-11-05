Weibin Wang, Shanghai Beshining Law Office

Overview:

Weibin Wang serves as Managing Partner and brings more than 16 years of experience managing patent matters for domestic and international clients. His practice covers the entire patent lifecycle, including prosecution, reexamination, invalidation, litigation, freedom-to-operate studies, and due diligence for IP-driven investments.

Wang has overseen nearly 1,000 domestic and PCT applications, as well as hundreds of foreign filings in jurisdictions such as the United States, Europe, Japan, and South Korea. He has handled close to 100 patent reexamination and invalidation cases with a success rate exceeding 80%, including complex litigation before the Supreme People’s Court. His work spans sectors such as chemical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

In addition to litigation and prosecution, Wang leads teams conducting large-scale FTO and patentability analyses and provides strategic IP advice for venture capital and technology-driven investments. A frequent speaker on IP topics, he has delivered almost 100 lectures and seminars in Chinese and English. Wang is valued for his practical insight, technical breadth, and ability to provide actionable, business-focused patent guidance.