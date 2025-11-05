Subscribe

Toby Mak, Tee & Howe Intellectual Property Attorneys

Overview:

Dr. Toby Mak, Senior Counselor and Patent Attorney, has over a decade of experience in patent prosecution, invalidation, and enforcement. He holds a PhD in Chemistry and is a registered Chinese patent attorney. Mak previously worked at one of Hong Kong’s largest law firms and trained under the UK patent system, passing multiple CIPA examinations.

He has drafted and prosecuted patents across China, the United States, Europe, and Japan, advising clients in semiconductors, power tools, biotech, and research institutions. Mak is actively involved in international IP practice, serving as Co-Chair of AIPLA’s Far East Committee, Vice Chair of IPO’s Asian Practice Committee, and a foreign member of the UK CIPA.

Frequently invited to speak at organizations such as the USPTO and EPO, Mak is recognized for his technical precision, strategic insight, and cross-border expertise. He provides clients with practical, technically grounded guidance on patent portfolio management and enforcement strategies.





