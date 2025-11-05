James Luo, Lawjay Partners

Overview:

Dr. James Luo, Managing Partner, brings more than 30 years of experience in patent and technology-related disputes. He focuses on patent infringement and invalidation litigation, licensing disputes, standard-essential patents, and cross-border enforcement, representing major technology companies before Chinese courts at all levels.

Luo also serves as an arbitrator for patent and technology license disputes with WIPO, the China-European Arbitration Center, and HKIAC. He is known for applying technical understanding alongside legal analysis, helping clients manage complex patent portfolios and high-stakes disputes.

Holding a PhD and LLB in IP from Renmin University of China and an LLM from King’s College London, Luo previously held senior roles at Bird & Bird, Baker & McKenzie, and Motorola. He is valued for bridging legal, technical, and commercial considerations in complex patent matters, providing strategic guidance for both litigation and portfolio management.