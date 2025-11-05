Qi Xue, Shanghai Beshining Law Office

Overview:

Qi Xue is the Founding Partner of Shanghai Besining and a highly experienced patent attorney with over 25 years in intellectual property law. He combines patent prosecution and enforcement expertise with strategic portfolio planning, helping clients navigate complex IP landscapes and maximize the value of their innovations.

Xue has handled landmark cases, including the first case heard by the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court and a patent infringement retrial recognized as a model case by the Supreme Court. His technical focus spans chemistry, mechanics, and electronics, and he has a strong track record in infringement and enforcement proceedings.

Beyond his legal practice, Xue has delivered nearly a thousand lectures, seminars, and training sessions. He is committed to promoting IP education and helping clients develop robust, forward-looking patent strategies. Known for his technical depth and strategic vision, Xue continues to guide clients through challenging patent issues and complex IP portfolios.