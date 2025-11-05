Subscribe

Qi Xue, Shanghai Beshining Law Office

Overview:

Qi Xue is the Founding Partner of Shanghai Besining and a highly experienced patent attorney with over 25 years in intellectual property law. He combines patent prosecution and enforcement expertise with strategic portfolio planning, helping clients navigate complex IP landscapes and maximize the value of their innovations.

Xue has handled landmark cases, including the first case heard by the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court and a patent infringement retrial recognized as a model case by the Supreme Court. His technical focus spans chemistry, mechanics, and electronics, and he has a strong track record in infringement and enforcement proceedings.

Beyond his legal practice, Xue has delivered nearly a thousand lectures, seminars, and training sessions. He is committed to promoting IP education and helping clients develop robust, forward-looking patent strategies. Known for his technical depth and strategic vision, Xue continues to guide clients through challenging patent issues and complex IP portfolios.





Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025   USPTO director says that two prior art references raise "substantial issue of patentability" of Nintendo's "summon-and-fight" patent.
Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.
Trademarks
Thyssenkrupp counsel: 'Ten-page opinions? I can't use them'
5 November 2025   Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel.

