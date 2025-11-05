Subscribe

Gavin Zuo, Lawjay Partners

Overview:

Gavin Zuo is a senior partner at Lawjay Partners with over 25 years of experience in IP law, including 15 years devoted to patent litigation. His expertise integrates legal knowledge and technical understanding across electronics, communications, smartphones, software, automatic control systems, integrated circuits, machinery, and industrial design.

He has managed more than 600 contentious IP matters, covering patent infringement and invalidation, trademark disputes, copyright litigation, and competition-related cases. Many of his patent cases have influenced the development of Chinese IP practice. Zuo is known for combining rigorous legal analysis with technical fluency, allowing him to present complex technologies clearly to judges and clients.

In addition to his litigation work, Zuo contributes to the IP field through publications and scholarly work, providing insights into patent strategy and enforcement. His clients rely on his ability to handle technically sophisticated disputes with precision, offering guidance that aligns with both legal and business objectives.





Editor's picks

Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025

Editor's picks

Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025
Patents
AI industry exceptions could muddy IP protection, says House counsel
31 October 2025
Trademarks
AI fighting AI: Groq and Oura weigh in on the new brand battle
31 October 2025
Trademarks
‘We're being attacked from all sides’: Thermo Fisher Scientific counsel
30 October 2025
Patents
USPTO flags ‘foreign state-backed actors’ threat in stricter disclosure shift
29 October 2025
AI
WATCH: Untangling liability in AI systems—who’s responsible when things go wrong?
29 October 2025

More on this story

Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025   USPTO director says that two prior art references raise “substantial issue of patentability” of Nintendo’s “summon-and-fight” patent.
Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.
Trademarks
Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’
5 November 2025   Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel.

More on this story

Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025   USPTO director says that two prior art references raise “substantial issue of patentability” of Nintendo’s “summon-and-fight” patent.
Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.
Trademarks
Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’
5 November 2025   Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel.