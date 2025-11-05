Gavin Zuo, Lawjay Partners

Overview:

Gavin Zuo is a senior partner at Lawjay Partners with over 25 years of experience in IP law, including 15 years devoted to patent litigation. His expertise integrates legal knowledge and technical understanding across electronics, communications, smartphones, software, automatic control systems, integrated circuits, machinery, and industrial design.

He has managed more than 600 contentious IP matters, covering patent infringement and invalidation, trademark disputes, copyright litigation, and competition-related cases. Many of his patent cases have influenced the development of Chinese IP practice. Zuo is known for combining rigorous legal analysis with technical fluency, allowing him to present complex technologies clearly to judges and clients.

In addition to his litigation work, Zuo contributes to the IP field through publications and scholarly work, providing insights into patent strategy and enforcement. His clients rely on his ability to handle technically sophisticated disputes with precision, offering guidance that aligns with both legal and business objectives.