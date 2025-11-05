Ye Zhao, Jingtian & Gongcheng

Overview:

Zhao Ye is a partner at Jingtian & Gongcheng and a leading patent litigator with deep expertise in high-stakes patent and antitrust cases. A Peking University law graduate, he has represented top technology companies in landmark disputes, including those involving standard-essential and non-essential patents.

Ye successfully represented Huawei in multiple patent disputes against Samsung, including the first case in China where an injunction was granted to a SEP holder. He also represented Huawei in a major SEP-related antitrust case against InterDigital, securing a RMB 30 million award. His practice combines technical insight and strategic advocacy, serving clients in semiconductors, communications, and consumer electronics.

In addition to litigation, Ye advises multinational companies on patent strategy and enforcement, providing guidance that integrates legal, technical, and commercial considerations. He is widely regarded as one of China’s foremost experts in high-stakes patent disputes.