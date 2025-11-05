Subscribe

Ye Zhao, Jingtian & Gongcheng

Overview:

Zhao Ye is a partner at Jingtian & Gongcheng and a leading patent litigator with deep expertise in high-stakes patent and antitrust cases. A Peking University law graduate, he has represented top technology companies in landmark disputes, including those involving standard-essential and non-essential patents.

Ye successfully represented Huawei in multiple patent disputes against Samsung, including the first case in China where an injunction was granted to a SEP holder. He also represented Huawei in a major SEP-related antitrust case against InterDigital, securing a RMB 30 million award. His practice combines technical insight and strategic advocacy, serving clients in semiconductors, communications, and consumer electronics.

In addition to litigation, Ye advises multinational companies on patent strategy and enforcement, providing guidance that integrates legal, technical, and commercial considerations. He is widely regarded as one of China’s foremost experts in high-stakes patent disputes.





Editor's picks

Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025

Editor's picks

Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025
Patents
AI industry exceptions could muddy IP protection, says House counsel
31 October 2025
Trademarks
AI fighting AI: Groq and Oura weigh in on the new brand battle
31 October 2025
Trademarks
‘We're being attacked from all sides’: Thermo Fisher Scientific counsel
30 October 2025
Patents
USPTO flags ‘foreign state-backed actors’ threat in stricter disclosure shift
29 October 2025
AI
WATCH: Untangling liability in AI systems—who’s responsible when things go wrong?
29 October 2025

More on this story

Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025   USPTO director says that two prior art references raise “substantial issue of patentability” of Nintendo’s “summon-and-fight” patent.
Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.
Trademarks
Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’
5 November 2025   Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel.

More on this story

Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025   USPTO director says that two prior art references raise “substantial issue of patentability” of Nintendo’s “summon-and-fight” patent.
Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.
Trademarks
Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’
5 November 2025   Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel.