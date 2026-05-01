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Rankings Research

Welcome to the third edition of the WIPR UK Trademarks Rankings for 2026, which recognises the leading firms and practitioners across both Contentious and Non-Contentious practice areas.

The UK market has witnessed profound legal and commercial shifts over the past year. A defining trend is the rise of bad faith challenges following the Supreme Court’s Sky v SkyKick decision, alongside the post-Brexit "great pruning" of the UK register as businesses rationalise duplicated and unused rights. Additionally, the intersection of trademark law and generative AI is actively defining new jurisprudence, prominently featured in the revolutionary Getty Images v Stability AI High Court litigation. Brands are also aggressively combating the "dupe" economy and lookalike packaging, fuelled by the Court of Appeal's ruling in Thatchers v Aldi and the landmark post-sale confusion principles established in the Supreme Court's Iconix v Dream Pairs judgment.

For 2026, clients increasingly demand integrated, "360-degree" counsel that seamlessly blends global portfolio strategy with high-stakes enforcement. Several firms and individuals excel across both divides. White & Case has emerged as a new powerhouse, with David Stone widely lauded by peers as an "Outstanding" practitioner for both litigation and non-contentious strategy. Mishcon de Reya remains a dominant force, pairing the contentious might of David Rose and Jeremy Hertzog with the "Outstanding" portfolio management of Sally Britton. Bird & Bird continues to set the benchmark as an "Outstanding" full-service firm, deploying Peter Brownlow and Ewan Grist for contentious disputes. Finally, Appleyard Lees showcases how traditional attorney practices are successfully combining high-volume prosecution with top-tier litigation capabilities.



Firms

Individuals

Non-Contentious



Outstanding

Bird & Bird
Bristows
D Young & Co
Mishcon de Reya
White & Case
Wiggin

Nick Bolter, Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Sally Britton, Mishcon de Reya

Robert Cumming, Appleyard Lees


Highly Recommended

Appleyard Lees
Browne Jacobson
CMS
Fieldfisher
HGF
Haseltine Lake Kempner
J A Kemp
K&L Gates
Keltie
Kilburn & Strode
Morgan Lewis
Simmons & Simmons
Squire Patton Boggs
Stobbs
Venner Shipley
Winston Taylor

Rachel Alexander, Wiggin

Arthur Artinian, K&L Gates

Peter Brownlow, Bird & Bird

Peter Dawson, Wiggin

Charlotte Duly, D Young & Co

Alistair Gay, Keltie

Hastings Guise, Fieldfisher

Andy King, Mewburn Ellis

Kerry Lee, Squire Patton Boggs

Claire Lehr, Edwin Coe

Stuart Lester, Mishcon de Reya

Giles Parsons, Browne Jacobson

Gareth Price, Murgitroyd

Beverley Robinson, Appleyard Lees

Tom Scourfield, CMS

Iain Stewart, Kilburn & Strode

Julius Stobbs, Stobbs

Rowena Tolley, Kilburn & Strode

Clare Turnbull, Venner Shipley


Recommended

A&O Shearman
Abion
Barker Brettell
Boult Wade Tennant
Brandsmiths
Briffa
Edwin Coe
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Keystone Law
Marks & Clerk
Mewburn Ellis
Murgitroyd
Osborne Clarke
Reddie & Grose
Travers Smith
Florian Traub, Pinsent Masons

Catherine Adam, K&L Gates

Anne Bashir, Murgitroyd

Nick Bowie, Lewis Silkin

Callum Burbidge, Squire Patton Boggs

Mark Caddle, Withers & Rogers

Louisa Chambers, Travers Smith

Éamon Chawke, Briffa

Marcus Collins, Keystone Law

Rachel Conroy, Boult Wade Tennant

Steven Lane, Abion

Joanne Lecky, Murgitroyd

Stephen Lowry, Brandsmiths

Jade MacIntyre, Lewis Silkin

Darren Meale, Simmons & Simmons

Adam Morallee, Brandsmiths

Aaron Newell, J A Kemp

Louis Pittortou, Barker Brettell

William Sander, Keystone Law

Steve Waine, Murgitroyd

Lucy Walker, Barker Brettell

Laura West, Springbird IP

Rosie Westley, Travers Smith

Catherine Wiseman, Barker Brettell

Catherine Wolfe, Boult Wade Tennant


Notable

Lee & Thompson
Lewis Silkin
Springbird

Amritjot Jethwa, Appleyard Lees

Amanda McDowall, Lee & Thompson

Sara Witton, Bristows


Contentious



Outstanding

Bird & Bird
Brandsmiths
Bristows
CMS
Fieldfisher
Mishcon de Reya
White & Case
Wiggin

Jeremy Blum, Bristows

John Coldham, Gowling WLG

Ewan Grist, Bird & Bird

Andrew Lee, Brandsmiths

David Rose, Mishcon de Reya

Tom Scourfield, CMS

David Stone, White & Case


Highly Recommended

A&O Shearman
Appleyard Lees
D Young & Co
Fox Williams
Haseltine Lake Kempner
Morgan Lewis
Osborne Clarke
Simmons & Simmons
Squire Patton Boggs
Winston Taylor
Rachel Wilkinson-Duffy, Baker McKenzie

Arthur Artinian, K&L Gates

Simon Ayrton, Powell Gilbert

Nick Bolter, Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Peter Brownlow, Bird & Bird

Matthew Dick, D Young & Co

Michael Forrester, Brandsmiths

Jeremy Hertzog, Mischon de Reya

Tamsin Holman, D Young & Co

Rob Jacob, Stephenson Harwood

Claire Lehr, Edwin Coe

Darren Meale, Simmons & Simmons

Steve Palmer, Palmer Biggs IP

Arty Rajendra, Osborne Clarke

Anna Reid, D Young & Co

Nick Rose, Fieldfisher

James Seadon, Fieldfisher


Recommended

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer
Baker McKenzie
Beck Greener
Briffa
Browne Jacobson
Clifford Chance
DLA Piper
Edwin Coe
Eversheds Sutherland
Freshfields
Gowling WLG
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
J A Kemp
K&L Gates
Keystone Law
Lewis Silkin
Marks & Clerk
Mewburn Ellis
Palmer Biggs
Powell Gilbert
Stephenson Harwood
Stobbs
Travers Smith

Rebecca Anderson-Smith, Mewburn Ellis

Ian Bartlett, Beck Greener

Rosie Burbidge, Howard Kennedy

Neville Cordell, A&O Shearman

Felicity Hide, Boult Wade Tennant

Sean Ibbetson, Bristows

Stephen Lowry, Brandsmiths

Tommy McKenna, Fieldfisher

James Tumbridge, Keystone Law

Alex Wilson, Powell Gilbert


Notable

Greaves Brewster
Murgitroyd

Sophie Turner-Flynn, Brandsmiths

Leela Wignaraja, Brandsmiths



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