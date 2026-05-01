Welcome to the third edition of the WIPR UK Trademarks Rankings for 2026, which recognises the leading firms and practitioners across both Contentious and Non-Contentious practice areas.

The UK market has witnessed profound legal and commercial shifts over the past year. A defining trend is the rise of bad faith challenges following the Supreme Court’s Sky v SkyKick decision, alongside the post-Brexit "great pruning" of the UK register as businesses rationalise duplicated and unused rights. Additionally, the intersection of trademark law and generative AI is actively defining new jurisprudence, prominently featured in the revolutionary Getty Images v Stability AI High Court litigation. Brands are also aggressively combating the "dupe" economy and lookalike packaging, fuelled by the Court of Appeal's ruling in Thatchers v Aldi and the landmark post-sale confusion principles established in the Supreme Court's Iconix v Dream Pairs judgment.

For 2026, clients increasingly demand integrated, "360-degree" counsel that seamlessly blends global portfolio strategy with high-stakes enforcement. Several firms and individuals excel across both divides. White & Case has emerged as a new powerhouse, with David Stone widely lauded by peers as an "Outstanding" practitioner for both litigation and non-contentious strategy. Mishcon de Reya remains a dominant force, pairing the contentious might of David Rose and Jeremy Hertzog with the "Outstanding" portfolio management of Sally Britton. Bird & Bird continues to set the benchmark as an "Outstanding" full-service firm, deploying Peter Brownlow and Ewan Grist for contentious disputes. Finally, Appleyard Lees showcases how traditional attorney practices are successfully combining high-volume prosecution with top-tier litigation capabilities.