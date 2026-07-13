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Florian Traub, Pinsent Masons

Overview:

A client says they are “highly satisfied” with the work of Florian Traub, a partner at Pinsent Masons. Traub heads the trademark and brand protection team at the international commercial law firm, which has a strong reputation in intellectual property. His experience covers domestic and international filing, prosecution and portfolio management, and he represents clients before the EU Intellectual Property Office, International Bureau of WIPO and national offices in the UK, Ireland and Germany.



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