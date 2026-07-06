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Influential Women in IP 2026

Welcome to the WIPR Influential Women in IP 2026.

This year’s list celebrates an outstanding group of women whose expertise, leadership and achievements are shaping the future of intellectual property across the globe. Representing private practice, in-house legal teams, academia and public institutions, these women are driving innovation, influencing policy, protecting intellectual property rights and making a lasting impact on the profession.

Celebrating excellence in IP

The WIPR Influential Women in IP recognises women who have made a significant impact across intellectual property, including through:

  • Leadership in IP strategy, prosecution, enforcement and brand protection
  • Work in IP commercialisation, licensing and policy development
  • Research, innovation, education and thought leadership in IP
  • Advancing inclusion and supporting women in the profession

It highlights women whose expertise, leadership and influence are shaping the global IP landscape. Being recognised places each honouree among an exceptional group of leading women shaping the global intellectual property profession.

The exceptional standard of entries made the selection process both inspiring and highly competitive, reflecting the remarkable depth of talent and leadership across the IP profession.

Congratulations to all those recognised: your achievements continue to inspire colleagues and strengthen the global intellectual property community.

Honourees are selected through an in-depth process that combines nominations, independent research and assessment by WIPR's editorial team.

WIPR’s editorial team extends its gratitude to the global legal community for an exceptional standard of entries this year. The final 2026 list stands as an inspiring testament to the depth of female leadership strengthening the intellectual property system worldwide.

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Total results: 127
Erika Harmon Arner
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Erika Harmon Arner
Firm Chair   Finnegan  
Megan Baca
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Megan Baca
Managing Partner (Silicon Valley)   Ropes & Gray  
Megan Bannigan
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Megan Bannigan
Partner   Debevoise & Plimpton  
Laila Beynon
Community & Inclusion
Laila Beynon
Director of IP Litigation   Regeneron Pharmaceuticals  
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Elizabeth Brannen
Managing Partner and Chair of the IP Litigation Practice   Stris & Maher  
Community & Inclusion
Andrea Brewster
Founder and Lead Executive Officer   IP Inclusive  
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Sally Britton
Partner   Mishcon de Reya  
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Amanda Brouillette
Partner   Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton  
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Delphine Knight Brown
Partner   Hecht Partners  
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Celeste Butera
Partner   Lippes Mathias  
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Florence Butin
President of the Court of First Instance   Unified Patent Court  
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Amy Candido
Head of IP Litigation   Simpson Thacher & Bartlett  
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Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr
The Lady Chief Justice, the Right Honourable the Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill & Head of the Judiciary of England and Wales & President of the Courts of England and Wales   Judiciary of England and Wales  
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Dale Cendali
Partner   Kirkland & Ellis  
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Virginia Cervieri
Senior Partner   Cervieri Monsuarez  
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Jennifer Chung
Head of Legal   Zando  
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Liz Cohen
Partner   Bristows  
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Laura Collada
Managing Partner   Dumont Bergman Bider & Co.  
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Hatty Cui
General Manager of China, Head of China Trademark Group and Principal   Rouse  
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Bilkis Daby
Partner   Adams & Adams  