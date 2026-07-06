Welcome to the WIPR Influential Women in IP 2026.

This year’s list celebrates an outstanding group of women whose expertise, leadership and achievements are shaping the future of intellectual property across the globe. Representing private practice, in-house legal teams, academia and public institutions, these women are driving innovation, influencing policy, protecting intellectual property rights and making a lasting impact on the profession.

Celebrating excellence in IP

The WIPR Influential Women in IP recognises women who have made a significant impact across intellectual property, including through:

Leadership in IP strategy, prosecution, enforcement and brand protection

Work in IP commercialisation, licensing and policy development

Research, innovation, education and thought leadership in IP

Advancing inclusion and supporting women in the profession

It highlights women whose expertise, leadership and influence are shaping the global IP landscape. Being recognised places each honouree among an exceptional group of leading women shaping the global intellectual property profession.

The exceptional standard of entries made the selection process both inspiring and highly competitive, reflecting the remarkable depth of talent and leadership across the IP profession.

Congratulations to all those recognised: your achievements continue to inspire colleagues and strengthen the global intellectual property community.

Honourees are selected through an in-depth process that combines nominations, independent research and assessment by WIPR's editorial team.

WIPR’s editorial team extends its gratitude to the global legal community for an exceptional standard of entries this year. The final 2026 list stands as an inspiring testament to the depth of female leadership strengthening the intellectual property system worldwide.