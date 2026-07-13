Rachel Wilkinson-Duffy, Baker McKenzie

Overview:

Peers speak highly of Baker McKenzie partner Rachel Wilkinson-Duffy, in terms of both her non-contentious trademark work and litigation practice. Wilkinson-Duffy is knowledgeable in all aspects of trademark and design protection and enforcement, including global filing strategies, clearance searching and contentious work. A past president of the Chartered Institute of Trademark Attorneys, Wilkinson-Duffy’s work highlights include co-ordinating a global trademark dispute for a leading cosmetics and skincare brand across 62 countries, and advising L’Oréal and The Body Shop on brand protection and enforcement matters.