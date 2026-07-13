Rachel Wilkinson-Duffy, Baker McKenzie
Overview:
Peers speak highly of Baker McKenzie partner Rachel Wilkinson-Duffy, in terms of both her non-contentious trademark work and litigation practice. Wilkinson-Duffy is knowledgeable in all aspects of trademark and design protection and enforcement, including global filing strategies, clearance searching and contentious work. A past president of the Chartered Institute of Trademark Attorneys, Wilkinson-Duffy’s work highlights include co-ordinating a global trademark dispute for a leading cosmetics and skincare brand across 62 countries, and advising L’Oréal and The Body Shop on brand protection and enforcement matters.
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Editor's picks
Editor's picks
Patents
16 July 2026 Chinese companies such as Tencent continue to dominate the top 25 filers, while Japan’s SoftBank leads and only one European company appears on the list, according to new data.
Trademarks
15 July 2026 Judges back a refusal to trademark OPENAI, ruling the name simply describes ‘accessible artificial intelligence’—not the company behind it.
Trademarks
15 July 2026 Counterfeits worth an estimated $7 million, including fake England kits, have been seized in one of the UK's largest-ever operations against sports merchandise fraud.
Patents
16 July 2026 Chinese companies such as Tencent continue to dominate the top 25 filers, while Japan’s SoftBank leads and only one European company appears on the list, according to new data.
Trademarks
15 July 2026 Judges back a refusal to trademark OPENAI, ruling the name simply describes ‘accessible artificial intelligence’—not the company behind it.
Trademarks
15 July 2026 Counterfeits worth an estimated $7 million, including fake England kits, have been seized in one of the UK's largest-ever operations against sports merchandise fraud.