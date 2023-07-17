Zivko Mijatovic and Partners

ZMP’s network covers the protection of European Trademarks (EUTM) and provides a full IP services in 15 countries, namely: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, and Spain.

Zivko Mijatovic and Partners

Av. Fotógrafo Francisco Cano 91A, 03540 Alicante

Tel: + 34 96 515 42 44; + 34 96 516 03 63

Fax: + 34 96 516 03 63; + 34 96 526 96 91

Website: www.zmp.eu

Company Profile:

Established in 1939 in Belgrade, Serbia, Zivko Mijatovic and Partners has become one of the most prominent IP law firms in Central and Eastern Europe. For more than 80 years, ZMP has been advising and representing clients in the areas of intellectual property ranging from patent strategy and IP litigation to copyright, design, trademark, trade secrets, and unfair competition law. The firm also handles prosecution and enforcement matters, both for international and local clients.

In order to provide comprehensive services to the regional and international clients having business interests in multiple jurisdictions, over the time, the firm has grown to 15 offices throughout South Eastern Europe with its HQ, in Belgrade and its Client Service Office in Alicante, Spain which are acting as hubs around which all other offices operate. The streamlined flow of information between offices is accomplished through cloud-based file sharing and a consolidated back office. Clients can receive tailor-made services consistently across all ZMP offices through only one point of contact, if desired.

One point of contact, the flawless and constant level of service throughout all offices, in-depth knowledge of local and regional legal frameworks, markets, politics, and culture, and seasoned professionals with years of extensive experience is what makes ZMP stand out.