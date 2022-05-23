U Myint Lwin Law Office

U MYINT LWIN LAW OFFICE

No.48/50, 1st Floor, 36th Street

Kyauktada Township

Yangon, Myanmar

P.O.Box : 1126

Ph : 95 1 373 344, 95 1 372 209

Fax : 95 1 371 990

myintip@mipadvocate.com

myint.advocate@mptemail.net.mm

www.mipadvocate.com

Profile:

U Myint Lwin Law Office is one of the law firms in Myanmar with a well established reputation in the area of Intellectual Property Law including Trademark. The firm was founded in 1994.

With trademark advocate, legal assistance working in Yangon office, the firm has extensive experience in providing highly efficient services to domestic and international client in obtaining and maintaining intellectual property applications and trademarks registration in Myanmar. The firm is also engaged in areas of maritime law, litigation, foreign investment, joint ventures, company secretary work, corporate and commercial law, banking, finance and real estate.

Areas of Specialisation: