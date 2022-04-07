HGF





HGF

Room 1801-1802, 18F, KYMS building, No. 758 West Nanjing Road, Shanghai China 200041

Office. +44 (0)113 233 0100

Email. docketing@hgf.com

Company Profile:

HGF is one of Europe’s leading firms of Intellectual Property specialists. The firm is one of only a few to offer a fully integrated IP solution, bringing together patent attorneys, trade mark attorneys, design attorneys, IP solicitors and attorneys-at-law across 22 offices in seven European countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

HGF creates and manages IP portfolios for the world’s leading companies and research institutes. We advise clients on the creation of strategic IP assets around the world and provide world-class expertise in oppositions, appeals, commercialisation, dispute resolution and litigation to defend and enforce IP rights.

The firm has dedicated teams of experts working across key industry sectors with relevant experience who fully understand their clients’ businesses and appreciate the significance of their brands, innovations and other IP assets. The firm has a strong group of technology-based groups covering chemistry, engineering, electronics and life sciences.