Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2025
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Craig Thompson
Craig Thompson
Key details
Job title:
Partner & Patent Attorney
Firm:
HGF
Jurisdiction:
United Kingdom
Company Latest
The UPC, a tiny LED, and the eight-country injunction
HGF
UK to convert EUTMs and designs for free post-Brexit
More leaders
Diversity
Alexandra Wood
Patent Attorney
HGF
profile
Janine Swarbrick
Partner | Patent Attorney
HGF
profile
Andrew Wells
Partner | Head of Chemistry
HGF
profile
Bernhard Ganahl
Partner & Patent Attorney
HGF
More features
EUIPO: No ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution for genAI copyright challenges
UK court rejects replay of RCD dispute post-Brexit
Akin adds partner to tech transactions team in London
A burgeoning IP landscape