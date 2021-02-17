Adams & Adams
Profile
Adams & Adams is a leading African law firm that provides intellectual property (IP), commercial law, real estate and dispute resolution advice and support, tailored to clients’ specific needs. The firm is locally and internationally recognised for its work in South Africa and across the African continent and prides itself on its valuable client relationships and expertise of more than 100 skilled attorneys.
As the largest IP law firm in Africa, Adams & Adams works with clients across industries to protect, enforce and commercialise all forms of IP on the continent. With offices in four major cities in South Africa and another 23 associate offices in the rest of Africa, the firm serves as a gateway into Africa for IP clients, providing support in all jurisdictions on the continent and surrounding islands. Its IP service offering is complemented by a full spectrum of transactional and dispute resolution services offered by its multi-disciplinary commercial law, real estate and dispute resolution practice.
Adams & Adams leverages its geographic footprint and depth of expertise in a unique manner. Through its strong network of associate offices, it reduces complexity, creates efficiencies, and provides economies of scale that enable it to offer expert services cost effectively.
This, in conjunction with its strong commitment to professionalism, driven by service excellence and partner accessibility, sets it apart from any other law firm on the continent.
Areas of specialisation
IP Services
- Filing, prosecution, registration, renewal and restoration of statutory IP rights (patents, trade marks, registered designs and copyright)
- Administrative and quasi-judicial enforcement of IP rights
- Judicial enforcement of IP rights
- Anti-counterfeiting
- Trade investigations
- Licensing
- Data security
- Regulatory
- Advertising
- Domain name management
Commercial Services
- Arbitration, Mediation and Litigation
- Administrative, Constitutional, Procurement and Regulatory Law
- Anti-trust and Competition
- Banking and Finance
- Commercial Real Estate
- Company Secretarial
- Construction
- Corporate/M&A
- Corporate Investigations
- Insolvency
- Insurance
- IP Commercialisation
Association memberships
- INTA
- AIPPI
- FICPI
- ABA
- AIPLA
- ECTA
- GALA
- LES
- IBA
Jurisdictions
Africa
Associate Offices
- Angola
- Botswana
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nigeria
- Sierra Leone
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Swaziland
- Tanzania (including Zanzibar)
- Zimbabwe
