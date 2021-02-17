Subscribe

Adams & Adams

adams-logo-rgb_2017_72dpi

Adams & Adams Attorneys
Pretoria Office (Head Office)
Lynnwood Bridge, 4 Daventry Street, Lynwood Manor
Pretoria, South Africa, 0081
Phone: +27 12 432 6000
Email: mail@adams.africa

Johannesburg Office
2nd Floor, 34 Fredman Drive,
Sandton, Sandhurst, South Africa, 2146
Phone: +27 11 895 1000
Email: jhb@adams.africa

Cape Town Office
22nd Floor, 2 Long Street (Cnr. Hans Strijdom Str),
Cape Town, South Africa, 8000
Phone: +27 21 402 5000
Email: cpt@adams.africa

Durban Office
Suite 2, Level 3, Ridgeside Park, 21 Richeford Circle
Umhlanga Ridge, Durban, 4320
Phone: +27 31 536 3740
Email: dbn@adams.africa

website address
www.adams.africa

Profile

Adams & Adams is a leading African law firm that provides intellectual property (IP), commercial law, real estate and dispute resolution advice and support, tailored to clients’ specific needs. The firm is locally and internationally recognised for its work in South Africa and across the African continent and prides itself on its valuable client relationships and expertise of more than 100 skilled attorneys.

As the largest IP law firm in Africa, Adams & Adams works with clients across industries to protect, enforce and commercialise all forms of IP on the continent. With offices in four major cities in South Africa and another 23 associate offices in the rest of Africa, the firm serves as a gateway into Africa for IP clients, providing support in all jurisdictions on the continent and surrounding islands. Its IP service offering is complemented by a full spectrum of transactional and dispute resolution services offered by its multi-disciplinary commercial law, real estate and dispute resolution practice.

Adams & Adams leverages its geographic footprint and depth of expertise in a unique manner. Through its strong network of associate offices, it reduces complexity, creates efficiencies, and provides economies of scale that enable it to offer expert services cost effectively.

This, in conjunction with its strong commitment to professionalism, driven by service excellence and partner accessibility, sets it apart from any other law firm on the continent.

Areas of specialisation

IP Services

  • Filing, prosecution, registration, renewal and restoration of statutory IP rights (patents, trade marks, registered designs and copyright)
  • Administrative and quasi-judicial enforcement of IP rights
  • Judicial enforcement of IP rights
  • Anti-counterfeiting
  • Trade investigations
  • Licensing
  • Data security
  • Regulatory
  • Advertising
  • Domain name management

Commercial Services

  • Arbitration, Mediation and Litigation
  • Administrative, Constitutional, Procurement and Regulatory Law
  • Anti-trust and Competition
  • Banking and Finance
  • Commercial Real Estate
  • Company Secretarial
  • Construction
  • Corporate/M&A
  • Corporate Investigations
  • Insolvency
  • Insurance
  • IP Commercialisation

Association memberships

  • INTA
  • AIPPI
  • FICPI
  • ABA
  • AIPLA
  • ECTA
  • GALA
  • LES
  • IBA

Jurisdictions

Africa

Associate Offices

  • Angola
  • Botswana
  • Burundi
  • Cameroon
  • Cape Verde
  • Egypt
  • Ethiopia
  • Gambia
  • Ghana
  • Kenya
  • Lesotho
  • Liberia
  • Libya
  • Mauritius
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Nigeria
  • Sierra Leone
  • Sao Tome and Principe
  • Swaziland
  • Tanzania (including Zanzibar)
  • Zimbabwe

Contacts

Kelly Thompson
Firm Chairperson: Trade Marks
Email: kelly.thompson@adams.africa
Tel: +27 12 432 6298

Nishan Singh
Partner: Trade Marks
Email : nishan.singh@adams.africa
Tel: +27 12 432 6151

Janice Galvad
Partner: Patents
Email: janice.galvad@adams.africa
Tel: +27 12 432 6260

Company latest

Trademarks
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
17 June 2024
Patents
Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa
14 May 2024
Jurisdiction reports
Namibia: a glimmer of hope for trademark oppositions and invalidations
13 October 2023
Trademarks
South Africa's stricter advertising laws explained
5 October 2023
Trademarks
IP rights in the world’s largest free trade area
20 May 2023


Leader Profiles

Nthabisheng Phaswana
Partner   Nthabisheng Phaswana is a partner in the firm’s Africa patent department.
Vishen Pillay
Partner, patent attorney   Vishen Pillay is a patent partner in the Durban office of Adams & Adams.
Nontando Tusi
Associate   Nontando Tusi is an associate in the trademark litigation department and primarily assists with a broad range of litigious IP matters in South Africa and throughout Africa


More features

OpenAI and Microsoft face fresh lawsuit from US news organisation
Whatever happened to NFTs? Data shows remarkable drop as ‘AI’ takes off
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
AI licensor Reddit blocks web ‘crawlers’
'Supergroup' of world’s biggest record labels sue AI music platforms
Euro 2024: Tips from England, Spain and France
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement