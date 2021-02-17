Adams & Adams

Profile

Adams & Adams is a leading African law firm that provides intellectual property (IP), commercial law, real estate and dispute resolution advice and support, tailored to clients’ specific needs. The firm is locally and internationally recognised for its work in South Africa and across the African continent and prides itself on its valuable client relationships and expertise of more than 100 skilled attorneys.

As the largest IP law firm in Africa, Adams & Adams works with clients across industries to protect, enforce and commercialise all forms of IP on the continent. With offices in four major cities in South Africa and another 23 associate offices in the rest of Africa, the firm serves as a gateway into Africa for IP clients, providing support in all jurisdictions on the continent and surrounding islands. Its IP service offering is complemented by a full spectrum of transactional and dispute resolution services offered by its multi-disciplinary commercial law, real estate and dispute resolution practice.

Adams & Adams leverages its geographic footprint and depth of expertise in a unique manner. Through its strong network of associate offices, it reduces complexity, creates efficiencies, and provides economies of scale that enable it to offer expert services cost effectively.

This, in conjunction with its strong commitment to professionalism, driven by service excellence and partner accessibility, sets it apart from any other law firm on the continent.

Areas of specialisation

IP Services

Filing, prosecution, registration, renewal and restoration of statutory IP rights (patents, trade marks, registered designs and copyright)

Administrative and quasi-judicial enforcement of IP rights

Judicial enforcement of IP rights

Anti-counterfeiting

Trade investigations

Licensing

Data security

Regulatory

Advertising

Domain name management

Commercial Services

Arbitration, Mediation and Litigation

Administrative, Constitutional, Procurement and Regulatory Law

Anti-trust and Competition

Banking and Finance

Commercial Real Estate

Company Secretarial

Construction

Corporate/M&A

Corporate Investigations

Insolvency

Insurance

IP Commercialisation

Africa

Angola

Botswana

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Egypt

Ethiopia

Gambia

Ghana

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Sierra Leone

Sao Tome and Principe

Swaziland

Tanzania (including Zanzibar)

Zimbabwe

