China PRC Trademarks Rankings 2025

WIPR Rankings is pleased to announce its latest China PRC Trademarks Rankings of leading firms and practitioners.

China’s trademark market continues to evolve at remarkable speed, reflecting the country’s rise as one of the world’s most sophisticated and competitive IP jurisdictions. In recent years, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) have introduced reforms aimed at improving examination efficiency, tackling bad-faith filings, and strengthening enforcement. These new shifts in the landscape are reshaping how both domestic and international rights holders protect their brands.

This transformation has elevated the strategic importance of trademark law across sectors. Firms are deploying integrated, technology-driven solutions to manage portfolios, resolve disputes, and safeguard brand integrity in an increasingly digital and globalised economy. Chinese practices are also asserting greater international influence, advising clients expanding abroad and collaborating more closely with global counterparts.

The China PRC Trademark Rankings 2025 recognises the local firms and practitioners (see table below) driving this progress. Their expertise in prosecution, enforcement, litigation, and strategy reflects not only technical excellence but also a deep understanding of China’s complex commercial and regulatory landscape. For additional insight and comments on ranked firms, select or click on the firm name of your choice to peruse their editorial.