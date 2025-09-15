Subscribe
15 September 2025Rankings Research

China PRC Trademarks Rankings 2025

WIPR Rankings is pleased to announce its latest China PRC Trademarks Rankings of leading firms and practitioners.

China’s trademark market continues to evolve at remarkable speed, reflecting the country’s rise as one of the world’s most sophisticated and competitive IP jurisdictions. In recent years, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) have introduced reforms aimed at improving examination efficiency, tackling bad-faith filings, and strengthening enforcement. These new shifts in the landscape are reshaping how both domestic and international rights holders protect their brands.

This transformation has elevated the strategic importance of trademark law across sectors. Firms are deploying integrated, technology-driven solutions to manage portfolios, resolve disputes, and safeguard brand integrity in an increasingly digital and globalised economy. Chinese practices are also asserting greater international influence, advising clients expanding abroad and collaborating more closely with global counterparts.

The China PRC Trademark Rankings 2025 recognises the local firms and practitioners (see table below) driving this progress. Their expertise in prosecution, enforcement, litigation, and strategy reflects not only technical excellence but also a deep understanding of China’s complex commercial and regulatory landscape. For additional insight and comments on ranked firms, select or click on the firm name of your choice to peruse their editorial.



Firms

Individuals

Non-Contentious

Hall of Fame

Spring Chang, Chang Tsi & Partners

Huang Hui, Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Christopher Shen, NTD Patent & Trade Mark Agency



Outstanding

CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office
Chang Tsi & Partners
King & Wood Mallesons
Unitalen Attorneys at Law
Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Bai Gang, Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Lin Jiuchu, King & Wood Mallesons

Ray Lei Zhao, Unitalen Attorneys at Law

Joe Simone, East IP


Highly Recommended

China Pat Intellectual Property Office
China Patent Agent (HK)
East IP
Han Kun Law Offices
Kangxin Partners
LexField Law Offices
NTD Patent & Trademark Agency
Tahota Law Firm
Zhong Lun Law Firm

Gang Hu, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd

Charles (Chao) Feng, Tahota Law Firm

Ren Haiyan, Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Wenpei He, Chofn IP

Tingxi Huo, Chofn IP

Jan Liu, LexField Law Offices

Helen Tang, East IP

Zhanqing Tang, Chofn IP

Jane Li, China Pat Intellectual Property Office


Recommended

Beijing Sanyou Intellectual Property Agency
Global Law Office

Rong (Estella) Chen, Han Kun Law Offices

Xiaomeng Dong, Han Kun Law Offices

Ling Zhao, CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office

Geoffrey (Jianhai) Zha, Global Law Office

Lichun Zhao, Kangxin Partners


Notable

China Sinda Intellectual Property
DayUp Intellectual Property Co Ltd
JunHe
LiFang & Partners
Shanghai Pacific Legal
Shanghai Patent & Trademark Law Office


Contentious

Hall of Fame

Spring Chang, Chang Tsi & Partners

Huang Hui, Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Christopher Shen, NTD Patent & Trade Mark Agency



Outstanding

CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office
Chang Tsi & Partners
Fangda Partners
King & Wood Mallesons
Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Bai Gang, Wanhuida Intellectual Property

Gang Hu, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd

He Fang, King & Wood Mallesons

Ling Zhao, CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office

Christopher Shen, NTD Patent & Trade Mark Agency

Shi Yusheng, King & Wood Mallesons

Alexandra Yang, Fangda Partners


Highly Recommended

Chofn IP
East IP
JunHe
Lusheng Law Firm
NTD Patent & Trademark Agency
Tahota Law Firm
Unitalen Attorneys at Law
Zhong Lun Law Firm
Qiang Ma, Jingtian & Gongcheng

Charles (Chao) Feng, Tahota Law Firm

Jane Li, China Pat Intellectual Property Office

Yanfeng (Leo) Liu, Beijing TianTai Law Firm

Dongxiao Ma, Zhong Lun Law Firm

Qu Miao (Mia), King & Wood Mallesons

Qiang Ma, Jingtian Gongcheng

Simon Tsi, Chang Tsi & Partners

Chumeng (Jessica) Xu, JunHe

Nathan Yang, NTD Patent & Trade Mark Agency

Xiao Yuexin, Tahota Law Firm

Steve Zhao, GEN Law Firm


Recommended

Beijing TianTai Law Firm
China Pat Intellectual Property Office
China Patent Agent (HK)
GEN Law Firm
Global Law Office
Haiwen & Partners
Han Kun Law Offices
Jadong IP Law Firm
Jincheng Tongda & Neal
Kangxin Partners
LiFang & Partners
Lung Tin IP Attorneys
Watson & Band

Bruce Fu, GoldenGate Lawyers

Xie Guanbin, LiFang

Wei (Vivian) He, Han Kun Law Offices

Frank Liu, Shanghai Pacific Legal

Jan Liu, LexField Law Offices

Meph (Jia) Gui, Global Law Office


Notable

An, Tian, Zhang & Partners
China Sinda Intellectual Property
Golden Gate Lawyers
Yuanhe & Twelve Tables Law Firm

Xiang (Sherrie) An, China Sinda Intellectual Property

Yizhou (Joe) Liu, Watson & Band

Liming Zhang, Watson & Band



