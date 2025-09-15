China PRC Trademarks Rankings 2025
WIPR Rankings is pleased to announce its latest China PRC Trademarks Rankings of leading firms and practitioners.
China’s trademark market continues to evolve at remarkable speed, reflecting the country’s rise as one of the world’s most sophisticated and competitive IP jurisdictions. In recent years, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) have introduced reforms aimed at improving examination efficiency, tackling bad-faith filings, and strengthening enforcement. These new shifts in the landscape are reshaping how both domestic and international rights holders protect their brands.
This transformation has elevated the strategic importance of trademark law across sectors. Firms are deploying integrated, technology-driven solutions to manage portfolios, resolve disputes, and safeguard brand integrity in an increasingly digital and globalised economy. Chinese practices are also asserting greater international influence, advising clients expanding abroad and collaborating more closely with global counterparts.
The China PRC Trademark Rankings 2025 recognises the local firms and practitioners (see table below) driving this progress. Their expertise in prosecution, enforcement, litigation, and strategy reflects not only technical excellence but also a deep understanding of China’s complex commercial and regulatory landscape. For additional insight and comments on ranked firms, select or click on the firm name of your choice to peruse their editorial.
Firms
Individuals
Non-Contentious
Hall of Fame
Spring Chang, Chang Tsi & Partners
Huang Hui, Wanhuida Intellectual Property
Christopher Shen, NTD Patent & Trade Mark Agency
Outstanding
Bai Gang, Wanhuida Intellectual Property
Lin Jiuchu, King & Wood Mallesons
Ray Lei Zhao, Unitalen Attorneys at Law
Joe Simone, East IP
Highly Recommended
Gang Hu, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd
Charles (Chao) Feng, Tahota Law Firm
Ren Haiyan, Wanhuida Intellectual Property
Wenpei He, Chofn IP
Tingxi Huo, Chofn IP
Jan Liu, LexField Law Offices
Helen Tang, East IP
Zhanqing Tang, Chofn IP
Jane Li, China Pat Intellectual Property Office
Recommended
Rong (Estella) Chen, Han Kun Law Offices
Xiaomeng Dong, Han Kun Law Offices
Ling Zhao, CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office
Geoffrey (Jianhai) Zha, Global Law Office
Lichun Zhao, Kangxin Partners
Notable
Contentious
Hall of Fame
Spring Chang, Chang Tsi & Partners
Huang Hui, Wanhuida Intellectual Property
Christopher Shen, NTD Patent & Trade Mark Agency
Outstanding
Bai Gang, Wanhuida Intellectual Property
Gang Hu, China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd
He Fang, King & Wood Mallesons
Ling Zhao, CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office
Christopher Shen, NTD Patent & Trade Mark Agency
Shi Yusheng, King & Wood Mallesons
Alexandra Yang, Fangda Partners
Highly Recommended
Charles (Chao) Feng, Tahota Law Firm
Jane Li, China Pat Intellectual Property Office
Yanfeng (Leo) Liu, Beijing TianTai Law Firm
Dongxiao Ma, Zhong Lun Law Firm
Qu Miao (Mia), King & Wood Mallesons
Qiang Ma, Jingtian Gongcheng
Simon Tsi, Chang Tsi & Partners
Chumeng (Jessica) Xu, JunHe
Nathan Yang, NTD Patent & Trade Mark Agency
Xiao Yuexin, Tahota Law Firm
Steve Zhao, GEN Law Firm
Recommended
Bruce Fu, GoldenGate Lawyers
Xie Guanbin, LiFang
Wei (Vivian) He, Han Kun Law Offices
Frank Liu, Shanghai Pacific Legal
Jan Liu, LexField Law Offices
Meph (Jia) Gui, Global Law Office
Notable
Xiang (Sherrie) An, China Sinda Intellectual Property
Yizhou (Joe) Liu, Watson & Band
Liming Zhang, Watson & Band