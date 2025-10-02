Qiang Ma, Jingtian & Gongcheng

Subscribe

IP litigator and consultant Qiang Ma is based at the Beijing headquarters of Jingtian & Gongcheng. Ma is particularly adept at handling trademark prosecution, enforcement, litigation and overseas safeguarding matters, and he has represented a multitude of Chinese and international clients across diverse industries. He holds a number of key positions in professional associations, including the role of deputy director of the Administrative and Judicial Exchange Committee of the China Trademark Association.





