Qiang Ma, Jingtian & Gongcheng
Overview:
IP litigator and consultant Qiang Ma is based at the Beijing headquarters of Jingtian & Gongcheng. Ma is particularly adept at handling trademark prosecution, enforcement, litigation and overseas safeguarding matters, and he has represented a multitude of Chinese and international clients across diverse industries. He holds a number of key positions in professional associations, including the role of deputy director of the Administrative and Judicial Exchange Committee of the China Trademark Association.