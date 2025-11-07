Subscribe
USA Trademarks Rankings 2025

Welcome to the USA Trademarks Rankings 2025, a highly sophisticated editorial designed to identify the foremost legal talent dedicated to brand protection in the United States. This collection recognises firms for providing a comprehensive trademark service that covers all facets of brand-related legal matters, encompassing the full trademark life cycle, from selection and clearance right through prosecution and representation in court. Firms have been rigorously assessed and designated in categories including Outstanding, Highly Recommended, Recommended, and Notable, reflecting their specific expertise across the field.

The law practices featured are worthy of high recognition due to their deep institutional knowledge and significant operational scale. They are the chosen counsel for a prestigious array of clients, including global technology companies, luxury brands, household-name corporations, and Fortune 500 entities. These firms often serve as a single point of contact for clients seeking to manage their brands internationally, overseeing extensive worldwide trademark portfolios. The sheer magnitude of this work is demonstrated by several firms managing multiple portfolios that exceed the thousand-mark threshold; for instance, one firm manages more than 30,000 trademark records, while another handles over 20,000 active trademarks in more than 220 countries.

Crucially, the recognised firms are leaders in contentious and non-contentious matters. They deploy experienced trial lawyers to handle high-stakes enforcement actions, complex disputes, and critical ‘bet-the-company’ cases that often involve novel issues of law. These lawyers regularly appear before US federal courts, appellate courts, and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB). The firms demonstrate a forward-looking approach, advising clients on crucial emerging challenges, such as domain name cybersquatting, online infringement, and anti-counterfeiting strategies. Their cutting-edge expertise extends into the newest technological spaces, including securing brand protection related to NFTs and advising on trademark infringement or dilution concerns arising from AI-generated content and the clearance of AI-created marks. This comprehensive ability ensures that these firms deliver strategic, commercially-focused solutions, thereby guaranteeing robust and modern protection for some of the world's most highly valued brands.



Non-Contentious

Outstanding

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton
Pirkey Barber

Allison Strickland Ricketts, Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu

Anthony Malutta, Kilpatrick

Anna Kuhn, Pirkey Barber

Mark Jansen, Fenwick & West 

Joel Feldman, Greenberg Traurig


Highly Recommended

Baker McKenzie
Fish & Richardson
Haynes and Boone
Morgan Lewis
Squire Patton Boggs

Glenn Gundersen, Davis Wright Tremaine

Eric Maiers, Greenberg Traurig

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Pryor Cashman

Jason Champion, Knobbe Martens

Rachelle Dubow, Morgan Lewis 

Anita Polott, Morgan Lewis 

Sherri Eastley, Pirkey Barber

Emilia Cannella, Ropes & Gray

Candice Kwok, Squire Patton Boggs

Phillip Zender, Squire Patton Boggs

Monica Riva Talley, Sterne Kessler Goldstein

Douglas Wolf, Wolf Greenfield

Purvi Patel Albers, Haynes and Boone

Karen Webb, Fenick & West


Recommended

Baker Botts
BakerHostetler
Coates IP
Crowell & Moring
DLA Piper
Davis Wright Tremaine
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Greenberg Traurig
Knobbe Martens
Pryor Cashman
Ropes & Gray
Seyfarth Shaw
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
Sterne Kessler Goldstein
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
Wolf Greenfield

Paul Reilly, Baker Botts

Suzanne Hengl, Baker Botts

Susan Natland, BakerHostetler 

Heather McDonald, BakerHostetler

Dyan House, Baker McKenzie

Amanda Kusnierz, Baker McKenzie

Farah Bhatti, Buchalter

Allisen Pawlenty, Coates IP

Emily Kapper, Crowell & Moring

Danny Awdeh, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

Jenifere deWolf Paine, Fish & Richardson

Catherine Farrelly, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Jeff Becker, Haynes and Boone

Jeff Van Hoosear, Knobbe Martens

Eleanor Lackman, Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp

Kenneth Wilton, Seyfarth Shaw

Julia Sutherland, Seyfarth Shaw

Jennifer Golinveaux, Winston & Strawn

Christina Licursi, Wolf Greenfield

Joshua Simmons, Kirkland & Ellis

Rosaleen Chou, Knobbe Martens 

Tiffany Ferris, Haynes and Boone

Marc Trachtenberg, Greenberg Traurig 

Susan Heller,  Greenberg Traurig


Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein
Arnold & Porter
Banner Witcoff
Cowan Liebowitz & Latman
Dechert
Dentons
Hogan Lovells
Ice Miller
Leason Ellis
Manatt, Phelps & Philips
McDermott Will & Schulte
Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp
Perkins Coie
Potomac Law Group
Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld
Shook, Hardy & Bacon
Venable

Kevin Bovard, BakerHostetler

Katie Laatsch Fink, Banner Witcoff

Anna King, Banner Witcoff

Alice Kelly, Ice Miller

Jessica Sganga, BakerHostetler

Lauren Emerson, Leason Ellis

Karin Segall, Leason Ellis

Lisa Rosaya, Manatt, Phelps & Philips

Jessica Wood, Manatt, Phelps & Philips


Contentious

Outstanding

Debevoise & Plimpton
Kirkland & Ellis

Dale Cendali, Kirkland & Ellis

David Bernstein, Debevoise & Plimpton


Highly Recommended

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton
Knobbe Martens
Pirkey Barber
Quinn Emanuel

Andrew Avsec, Crowell & Moring

Megan Bannigan, Debevoise & Plimpton

John Margiotta, Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu

Theodore Davis Jr, Kilpatrick

Charles Henn, Kilpatrick

David Kelly, Kelly IP

Mark Puzella, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe

Margret Caruso, Quinn Emmanuel

Edward Maluf, Seyfarth Shaw

Claudia Ray, Kirkland & Ellis

Mary Mazzello, Kirkland & Ellis

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Pryor Cashman


Recommended

Baker McKenzie
Crowell & Moring
DLA Piper
Haynes and Boone
Latham & Watkins
Morgan Lewis
Seyfarth Shaw
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Stephen Coates, Coates IP

Valerie Goo, Crowell & Moring

Kent Goss, Crowell & MoringJ

ared Kagan, Debevoise & Plimpton

Christopher Ford, Debevoise & Plimpton

Gina Durham, DLA Piper

Douglas Rettew, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

Richard Lehv, Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu

Amy Ziegler, Greer, Burns & Crain

Justin Gaudio, Greer, Burns & Crain

Lesley Grossberg, Ice Miller

Charles Hooker, Kilpatrick

Kathleen McCarthy, King & Spalding

Eleanor Lackman, Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp

Thad Chaloemtiarana, Pattishall, McAuliffe, Newbury, Hilliard & Geraldson

Alex Bistline, Pirkey Barber

Steven Meleen, Pirkey Barber

Barry Cohen, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld

Nancy Rubner Frandsen, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld

Donna Tobin, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld

Kenneth Wilton, Seyfarth Shaw 

Anthony Dreyer, Skadden Arps

Robert Maldonado, Wolf Greenfield

Joshua Simmons, Kirkland & Ellis


Notable

Arnold & Porter
Cooley
Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard
Foley & Lardner
Greer, Burns & Crain
King & Spalding
Lee & Hayes
Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe
Pattishall, McAuliffe, Newbury, Hilliard & Geraldson
Ropes & Gray
Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld
Winston & Strawn

Paul Llewellyn, Arnold & Porter

Brendan Hughes, Cooley

Scott Sholder, Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard

Robert Weisbein, Foley & Lardner

Holiday Banta, Ice Miller

Steven Nataupsky, Knobbe Martens

Peter Sloane, Leason Ellis

Yuval H. Marcus, Leason Ellis

Ron Rothstein, Winston & Strawn

Anna Kurian Shaw, Hogan Lovells



Rankings highlights

WIPR Rankings reveals the go-to firms and attorneys for China patent work
Patents
WIPR Rankings reveals the go-to firms and attorneys for China patent work
7 November 2025

Rankings highlights

Patents
WIPR Rankings reveals the go-to firms and attorneys for China patent work
7 November 2025
Trade secrets
Four firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s 2025 Global Trade Secrets Rankings
18 August 2025
Patents
New WIPR Rankings spotlight UK legal market for patents work
3 July 2025
Trademarks
Leading TM law firms and lawyers recognised in new UK rankings
26 March 2025
Patents
New national rankings recognise top US patents firms and lawyers
31 January 2025
Trademarks
Leading US trademark firms and lawyers recognised in new national rankings
23 December 2024

