Welcome to the USA Trademarks Rankings 2025, a highly sophisticated editorial designed to identify the foremost legal talent dedicated to brand protection in the United States. This collection recognises firms for providing a comprehensive trademark service that covers all facets of brand-related legal matters, encompassing the full trademark life cycle, from selection and clearance right through prosecution and representation in court. Firms have been rigorously assessed and designated in categories including Outstanding, Highly Recommended, Recommended, and Notable, reflecting their specific expertise across the field.

The law practices featured are worthy of high recognition due to their deep institutional knowledge and significant operational scale. They are the chosen counsel for a prestigious array of clients, including global technology companies, luxury brands, household-name corporations, and Fortune 500 entities. These firms often serve as a single point of contact for clients seeking to manage their brands internationally, overseeing extensive worldwide trademark portfolios. The sheer magnitude of this work is demonstrated by several firms managing multiple portfolios that exceed the thousand-mark threshold; for instance, one firm manages more than 30,000 trademark records, while another handles over 20,000 active trademarks in more than 220 countries.

Crucially, the recognised firms are leaders in contentious and non-contentious matters. They deploy experienced trial lawyers to handle high-stakes enforcement actions, complex disputes, and critical ‘bet-the-company’ cases that often involve novel issues of law. These lawyers regularly appear before US federal courts, appellate courts, and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB). The firms demonstrate a forward-looking approach, advising clients on crucial emerging challenges, such as domain name cybersquatting, online infringement, and anti-counterfeiting strategies. Their cutting-edge expertise extends into the newest technological spaces, including securing brand protection related to NFTs and advising on trademark infringement or dilution concerns arising from AI-generated content and the clearance of AI-created marks. This comprehensive ability ensures that these firms deliver strategic, commercially-focused solutions, thereby guaranteeing robust and modern protection for some of the world's most highly valued brands.