USA Trademarks Rankings 2025
Welcome to the USA Trademarks Rankings 2025, a highly sophisticated editorial designed to identify the foremost legal talent dedicated to brand protection in the United States. This collection recognises firms for providing a comprehensive trademark service that covers all facets of brand-related legal matters, encompassing the full trademark life cycle, from selection and clearance right through prosecution and representation in court. Firms have been rigorously assessed and designated in categories including Outstanding, Highly Recommended, Recommended, and Notable, reflecting their specific expertise across the field.
The law practices featured are worthy of high recognition due to their deep institutional knowledge and significant operational scale. They are the chosen counsel for a prestigious array of clients, including global technology companies, luxury brands, household-name corporations, and Fortune 500 entities. These firms often serve as a single point of contact for clients seeking to manage their brands internationally, overseeing extensive worldwide trademark portfolios. The sheer magnitude of this work is demonstrated by several firms managing multiple portfolios that exceed the thousand-mark threshold; for instance, one firm manages more than 30,000 trademark records, while another handles over 20,000 active trademarks in more than 220 countries.
Crucially, the recognised firms are leaders in contentious and non-contentious matters. They deploy experienced trial lawyers to handle high-stakes enforcement actions, complex disputes, and critical ‘bet-the-company’ cases that often involve novel issues of law. These lawyers regularly appear before US federal courts, appellate courts, and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB). The firms demonstrate a forward-looking approach, advising clients on crucial emerging challenges, such as domain name cybersquatting, online infringement, and anti-counterfeiting strategies. Their cutting-edge expertise extends into the newest technological spaces, including securing brand protection related to NFTs and advising on trademark infringement or dilution concerns arising from AI-generated content and the clearance of AI-created marks. This comprehensive ability ensures that these firms deliver strategic, commercially-focused solutions, thereby guaranteeing robust and modern protection for some of the world's most highly valued brands.
Firms
Individuals
Non-Contentious
Hall of Fame
Outstanding
Allison Strickland Ricketts, Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu
Anthony Malutta, Kilpatrick
Anna Kuhn, Pirkey Barber
Mark Jansen, Fenwick & West
Joel Feldman, Greenberg Traurig
Highly Recommended
Glenn Gundersen, Davis Wright Tremaine
Eric Maiers, Greenberg Traurig
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Pryor Cashman
Jason Champion, Knobbe Martens
Rachelle Dubow, Morgan Lewis
Anita Polott, Morgan Lewis
Sherri Eastley, Pirkey Barber
Emilia Cannella, Ropes & Gray
Candice Kwok, Squire Patton Boggs
Phillip Zender, Squire Patton Boggs
Monica Riva Talley, Sterne Kessler Goldstein
Douglas Wolf, Wolf Greenfield
Purvi Patel Albers, Haynes and Boone
Karen Webb, Fenick & West
Recommended
Paul Reilly, Baker Botts
Suzanne Hengl, Baker Botts
Susan Natland, BakerHostetler
Heather McDonald, BakerHostetler
Dyan House, Baker McKenzie
Amanda Kusnierz, Baker McKenzie
Farah Bhatti, Buchalter
Allisen Pawlenty, Coates IP
Emily Kapper, Crowell & Moring
Danny Awdeh, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
Jenifere deWolf Paine, Fish & Richardson
Catherine Farrelly, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Jeff Becker, Haynes and Boone
Jeff Van Hoosear, Knobbe Martens
Eleanor Lackman, Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp
Kenneth Wilton, Seyfarth Shaw
Julia Sutherland, Seyfarth Shaw
Jennifer Golinveaux, Winston & Strawn
Christina Licursi, Wolf Greenfield
Joshua Simmons, Kirkland & Ellis
Rosaleen Chou, Knobbe Martens
Tiffany Ferris, Haynes and Boone
Marc Trachtenberg, Greenberg Traurig
Susan Heller, Greenberg Traurig
Notable
Kevin Bovard, BakerHostetler
Katie Laatsch Fink, Banner Witcoff
Anna King, Banner Witcoff
Alice Kelly, Ice Miller
Jessica Sganga, BakerHostetler
Lauren Emerson, Leason Ellis
Karin Segall, Leason Ellis
Lisa Rosaya, Manatt, Phelps & Philips
Jessica Wood, Manatt, Phelps & Philips
Contentious
Hall of Fame
Outstanding
Dale Cendali, Kirkland & Ellis
David Bernstein, Debevoise & Plimpton
Highly Recommended
Andrew Avsec, Crowell & Moring
Megan Bannigan, Debevoise & Plimpton
John Margiotta, Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu
Theodore Davis Jr, Kilpatrick
Charles Henn, Kilpatrick
David Kelly, Kelly IP
Mark Puzella, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe
Margret Caruso, Quinn Emmanuel
Edward Maluf, Seyfarth Shaw
Claudia Ray, Kirkland & Ellis
Mary Mazzello, Kirkland & Ellis
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Pryor Cashman
Recommended
Stephen Coates, Coates IP
Valerie Goo, Crowell & Moring
Kent Goss, Crowell & MoringJ
ared Kagan, Debevoise & Plimpton
Christopher Ford, Debevoise & Plimpton
Gina Durham, DLA Piper
Douglas Rettew, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
Richard Lehv, Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu
Amy Ziegler, Greer, Burns & Crain
Justin Gaudio, Greer, Burns & Crain
Lesley Grossberg, Ice Miller
Charles Hooker, Kilpatrick
Kathleen McCarthy, King & Spalding
Eleanor Lackman, Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp
Thad Chaloemtiarana, Pattishall, McAuliffe, Newbury, Hilliard & Geraldson
Alex Bistline, Pirkey Barber
Steven Meleen, Pirkey Barber
Barry Cohen, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld
Nancy Rubner Frandsen, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld
Donna Tobin, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld
Kenneth Wilton, Seyfarth Shaw
Anthony Dreyer, Skadden Arps
Robert Maldonado, Wolf Greenfield
Joshua Simmons, Kirkland & Ellis
Notable
Paul Llewellyn, Arnold & Porter
Brendan Hughes, Cooley
Scott Sholder, Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard
Robert Weisbein, Foley & Lardner
Holiday Banta, Ice Miller
Steven Nataupsky, Knobbe Martens
Peter Sloane, Leason Ellis
Yuval H. Marcus, Leason Ellis
Ron Rothstein, Winston & Strawn
Anna Kurian Shaw, Hogan Lovells