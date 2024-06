Haug Partners

Haug Partners

745 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10151

212.588.0800

https://www.haugpartners.com/

Company Profile:

Haug Partners LLP is a full-service, national law firm that provides integrated multidisciplinary legal services for innovative companies. Our service offerings include: (i) Antitrust Litigation and Counseling; (ii) Commercial Litigation and Strategic Counseling; (iii) Due Diligence; (iv) FDA Compliance and Counseling; (v) Intellectual Property Enforcement; (vi) Intellectual Property Procurement and Strategy; (vii) International Trade Commission; (viii) Investigations, Compliance, and Risk Mitigation Services; (ix) Licensing and Transactions; and (x) Trademarks and Unfair Competition. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., West Palm Beach and Boston, and through working partnerships with firms around the world, Haug Partners has the resources, technical expertise, legal acumen, and business judgment to consistently deliver optimal outcomes for clients.

Areas of Specialisation:

IP Litigation

Patent Prosecution

Trademarks & Unfair Competition

Due Diligence & Investigations

Licensing & Transactions

Association memberships:

INTA

FCBA

ABA

Jurisdictions:

USA (National)