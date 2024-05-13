Subscribe

Prof. Dr. Ulrich Hildebrandt

Key details

  • Job title:Founding partner
  • Firm:Hildebrandt Rechtsanwälte
  • Jurisdiction:Germany
  • Practice area:Trademarks

A founding partner at Berlin boutique Hildebrandt Rechtsanwälte, Prof. Dr. Ulrich Hildebrandt, is “highly recommended in Trademark law” by peers. With a focus on protecting and enforcing intellectual property in Germany, Europe and worldwide, Hidebrandt is an honorary professor at  Heinrich Heine University, Dusseldorf. He is also the author of "Marken und andere Kennzeichen" and "Trademark Law in Europe". He is the publisher and co-author of Hildebrandt/Sosnitza, Kommentar Unionsmarkenverordnung, München 2021. Hildbrandt is a member of the specialised committee for competition and trademark law at the German Association for Intellectual Property Law (GRUR).





More features

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions