A founding partner at Berlin boutique Hildebrandt Rechtsanwälte, Prof. Dr. Ulrich Hildebrandt, is “highly recommended in Trademark law” by peers. With a focus on protecting and enforcing intellectual property in Germany, Europe and worldwide, Hidebrandt is an honorary professor at Heinrich Heine University, Dusseldorf. He is also the author of "Marken und andere Kennzeichen" and "Trademark Law in Europe". He is the publisher and co-author of Hildebrandt/Sosnitza, Kommentar Unionsmarkenverordnung, München 2021. Hildbrandt is a member of the specialised committee for competition and trademark law at the German Association for Intellectual Property Law (GRUR).