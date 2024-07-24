Subscribe

Dr Susie Cheng

Key details

Dr. Susie Cheng is a Partner and a member of the biotech/pharma group at Leason Ellis. She focuses on all aspects of U.S. and global strategic patent protection, licensing of inventions and monetization of intellectual property. Her services include due diligence investigation of patent portfolios, products and involvement in legal proceedings for investment, licensing and acquisition opportunities. Her clients operate in a wide range of technologies including artificial intelligence algorithms in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, cannabis, biometric authentication, medical device and nanotechnology. For clients doing business in China, her fluency in Cantonese and Mandarin Chinese makes her a highly effective advocate.

