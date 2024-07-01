Subscribe

Luiza Cotia

Key details

Luiza is an industrial pharmacist and patent specialist with two decades of experience in big IP firms, focused on pharma, biotech, and agrochemical fields. She has vast expertise both in prosecuting patent applications before the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (BRPTO) and in assisting litigation teams with the development of technical arguments for nullity, infringement, and non-infringement lawsuits. Luiza has ample experience with analyzing, reporting, and preparing replies to BRPTO’s technical opinions, as well as with carrying out prior-art, equivalent, and freedom-to-operate searches, drafting and preparing replies to oppositions, and drafting patent applications.



Leader Profiles

Diversity
Tatiana Alves
Partner   RNA Law
profile
Rob Rodrigues
Partner   RNA Law
profile
Rhuan Quintanilha
Head of Mechanics and Industrial Designs   Licks Attorneys
profile
Rodrigo Mourão Magalhães
Head of ICT Patent Department   RNA Law




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide