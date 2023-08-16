Subscribe

Carlos Aboim

Key Details

Carlos Aboim is one of the founding partners at Licks Attorneys and is one of our leaders at the Rio de Janeiro office. Mr. Aboim has more than 20 years of experience as a trial and appellate litigator before state and federal courts. Since 2002, his practice has been focused on complex disputes and leading cases in intellectual property, unfair competition, competition law and regulatory compliance – mainly in the areas of life sciences and information technology.

With substantial first-chair trial and appellate experience in lawsuits relating to pharmaceutical, medical device, computer system, telecommunications, and other industries, he also advises multinational clients in international disputes. Having received an LL.M in Intellectual Property Law from The George Washington University (class of 2010), he worked as a fulltime intern for the Honorable Chief Judge Randall Rader, Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.





Company Latest

Business networking
Networking in IP: the challenges and solutions for women
Trademarks now allowed for vaccines
PPH pilot lands in Brazil
Assessing abandoned patents at the INPI
Great hopes for the PPH


Leader Profiles

profile
Liliane Roriz
Partner   After over 20 years as a Federal District Court Judge and an Appellate Judge in the Federal Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (sitting in Rio de Janeiro), Liliane Roriz joined Licks Attorneys as a partner in 2013 after her retirement and is one of our leaders at the Rio de Janeiro office. Before becoming a Federal Judge, she was also a Federal Attorney for the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office. During her time as an Appellate Judge, Liliane Roriz chaired the Federal Magistracy School(EMARF) and the IP Specialized Second Panel of Appellate Judges, presiding the hearing of historic leading cases in Brazilian IP law, such as second medical use and pipeline patents, the role of the Brazilian FDA during the prior approval proceeding for pharmaceutical patents, trade dress, trademark dilution, and the applicability of the TRIPS agreement, as well as several highcomplexity IP trials related to a number of technology areas.   Licks Attorneys
profile
Eduardo Hallak
Founding Partner   Eduardo Hallak is one of the founding partners at Licks Attorneys and one of our leaders at the Sao Paulo office. For more than a decade, he has been working as a litigator before state and federal courts in Brazil in several complex disputes and leading cases involving Patent law, competition, and regulatory compliance, most of them pursuing the interests of clients in the area of life sciences. He also has extensive practice in trademark litigation as well as technology transfer contracts, working together with multinational clients to establish strong brand protection and licensing programs in the country. Mr. Hallak also currently teaches IP litigation in the Post-Graduation course at the prestigious Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUCRJ), has taught Civil Procedure at the at the Brazilian Association of IP Agents (ABAPI), and is often invited to lecture on procedural and strategic aspects of IP litigation, in addition to being a member of the Special Commission on Mediation of the Rio de Janeiro Chapter of the Brazilian Bar Association (OABRJ) and the Enforcement Committee of INTA.   Licks Attorneys
profile
Otto Licks
Partner   Otto Licks is a founding partner at Licks Attorneys, a Brazilian law firm with over 300 people among its five offices in Brazil and Japan, as well as a German Desk. Otto is an expert on complex litigation and policy making, with 30 years of experience representing international clients in life sciences (small molecules, biologicals, agrochemicals and medical devices), telecom, electronics and internet. He has established a reputation as a trial and appellate practice specialist, focusing on preliminary and permanent injunctions and monetization (damages and licensing), advising clients primarily on patent, trade secrets, unfair competition and regulatory data exclusivity, government procurement, food and drug and regulatory of telecom and internet.   Licks Attorneys


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’