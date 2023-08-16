Carlos Aboim is one of the founding partners at Licks Attorneys and is one of our leaders at the Rio de Janeiro office. Mr. Aboim has more than 20 years of experience as a trial and appellate litigator before state and federal courts. Since 2002, his practice has been focused on complex disputes and leading cases in intellectual property, unfair competition, competition law and regulatory compliance – mainly in the areas of life sciences and information technology.

With substantial first-chair trial and appellate experience in lawsuits relating to pharmaceutical, medical device, computer system, telecommunications, and other industries, he also advises multinational clients in international disputes. Having received an LL.M in Intellectual Property Law from The George Washington University (class of 2010), he worked as a fulltime intern for the Honorable Chief Judge Randall Rader, Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.