Michele Ferrante is a recognised expert in the enforcement of IP rights and anti-counterfeiting in Asia. He specialises in advising corporations on all IP related matters, providing them with targeted and tailored strategies that maximise their IP assets. Based on his multi-jurisdictional practice in Europe, Michele identified the issues that leading Italian companies were facing internationally during the 1990’s. Having recognized China’s strong potential for growth, Michele founded his first firm in in 2004, and its success evolved into Ferrante IP, now a leading boutique firm and award-winning practice. Michele Ferrante is regularly named as one of the leading Chinese IP Practitioners by the most prominent publications in the industry. Michele regularly contributes his expertise to peers at international conferences and via industry publications.