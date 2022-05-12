Subscribe

Godfrey Budeli

Key Details

Godfrey Budeli is a partner in the Trademark and Copyright Litigation Section, and head of the Anti-Counterfeiting and Anti-Piracy team. He holds an LLB degree from the University of Pretoria and an LLM degree from the University of Cape Town. His area of speciality includes Customs recordals and training of law enforcement officials, border and in-market enforcement, in-market survey and in-depth investigations, parallel or grey goods and online enforcement, civil litigation and supporting criminal prosecution, watching brief in relation to Anti-Counterfeiting on the African continent. He served on the firm’s Management Committee as the diversity representative for four years.





Company Latest

Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa
Africa: challenges of the Madrid System
Africa joins the NFT hype
Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa


Leader Profiles

profile
Pieter Visagie
Partner   Adams & Adams
profile
Somayya Khan
Partner   Adams & Adams
profile
Nicky Garnett
Partner | Attorney   Adams & Adams
profile
Lucy Signorelli
Partner | Trade Mark Attorney   Adams & Adams


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’