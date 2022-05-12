Godfrey Budeli is a partner in the Trademark and Copyright Litigation Section, and head of the Anti-Counterfeiting and Anti-Piracy team. He holds an LLB degree from the University of Pretoria and an LLM degree from the University of Cape Town. His area of speciality includes Customs recordals and training of law enforcement officials, border and in-market enforcement, in-market survey and in-depth investigations, parallel or grey goods and online enforcement, civil litigation and supporting criminal prosecution, watching brief in relation to Anti-Counterfeiting on the African continent. He served on the firm’s Management Committee as the diversity representative for four years.