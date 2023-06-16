Haim Chechik

Haim’s expertise covers patent matters in the fields of physics, computer science, software, communications and electronic engineering, with a particular focus on cyber security.

He has prosecuted and advised on many advanced-technology patents, such as wireless transmitters, power-amplifies, malware detection, and artificial intelligence.

Other areas of expertise include medical devices, lasers, optical communication, semiconductors, and power electronics. He is also very experienced in challenging software-related inventions.

He qualified as a Patent Attorney in 1999 and joined Luzzatto and Luzzatto as a Partner in 2001.