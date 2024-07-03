Subscribe

Boaz Croitoro

Boaz’s expertise covers patent matters in the software and electrical engineering fields, focusing on cybersecurity technology, Artificial Intelligence-based systems (AI), Internet-of-Things (IoT) systems, and computer vision.

Other areas of expertise include advanced manufacturing, medical devices, and energy technology, including renewable energy systems.

Boaz has a talent for building long-term trusted relationships with clients. He works with clients’ IP portfolios at all stages of development, from startups to global corporations, providing commercially focused, proactive advice.

