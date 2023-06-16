Adv. Oren Mandler

Oren is the head of IP litigation at The Luzzatto Law Firm of The Group.

Oren specializes in litigation, with specific expertise in the fields of patents, trademarks, and designs; he manages domestic and foreign Patent Office opposition cases and trademark examination cases.

Oren has vast experience in the field of intellectual property and knowledge management for small to large scale clients, ranging from start-ups to international companies.

Oren has practiced law for over 20 years, most of them in the IP field, and as part of The Luzzatto Group since 2003.