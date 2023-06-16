Prof. Emanuel Manzurola

Emanuel’s expertise covers patent matters in the fields of chemistry, chemical engineering, physics and pharmaceuticals.

Emanuel has prosecuted and advised on numerous patent applications with medical and biological subject matter. Other areas of expertise include lithography and metrology.

During his long-term work coordinating prosecution at The Luzzatto Group, Emanuel has built very close relationships with clients from around the world, including those from the pharmaceutical industry and Fortune 500 companies.

Emanuel has edited several books in the field of chemistry, and his two-volume 1500 page “Principles of Chemistry” is used by University and College students throughout Israel. He has been recognized as an excellent lecturer for decades.