Nicole D. Galli is the founder and Managing Member of ND Galli Law LLC. Nicole has been an IP lawyer and litigator for over 30 years, spending almost two decades in AmLaw100 firms in NY and Philadelphia, including as a Partner at Pepper Hamilton LLP (now known as Troutman Pepper Locke), before starting her own law firm. Nicole has litigated and tried technical cases and a wide variety of other intellectual property and business disputes for clients in federal and state courts across the country, as well as in administrative forums, and in international and domestic arbitration. Nicole is an active leader in the IP and trade secrets bars, having served as a member of the Steering Committee of The Sedona Conference Working Group (12) on Trade Secrets, led its drafting team on the Governance and Management of Trade Secrets, and is now leading its drafting team developing model jury instructions under the Defend Trade Secrets Act. Nicole served as Vice Chair of the Supply Chain Committee, which developed an ANSI standard for protecting trade secrets and other IP in the supply chain for the Licensing Executives Society’s IP Management Standards Project. She is also currently the Diversity Officer for the IP Law Section of the American Bar Association (ABA) and recently was appointed as one of the Co-Chairs of the Philadelphia Bar Association’s new Center for Innovation. Ms. Galli is a frequent speaker on a variety of subjects, including trade secrets law, to audiences nationwide, and regularly writes for and is interviewed by a variety of publications.