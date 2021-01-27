Richard Bray

Richard supports a wide range of clients operating in the UK, and also those headquartered internationally in the USA, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Japan and Korea. Richard's clients range from universities, to start-ups and spin-outs, and on to globally-known household brands, across a wide range of technological fields. Those clients are world-leading in technological sectors such electronic consumer goods, defence, food products, and the more emerging technologies of autonomous vehicles, vehicular head-up displays, virtual and augmented reality, image guided therapy, nuclear (e.g. fusion), quantum security, and more. Richard acts as a liaison for many of Appleyard Lees‚Äô largest clients and the firm's sector-specialist teams that support those clients. Richard also leads on relationship building with new and existing contacts, bringing together his wide technological and client bases to help identify IP issues and trends, and related solutions and opportunities, and using all of this as a basis for structuring short, medium and longer-term IP strategies. Richard really enjoys listening to clients, and solving their problems.