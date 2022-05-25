Paul Beynon

Paul's strong engineering background and in-house experience makes him well-positioned to offer clients commercially sensible, tailored support. Paul works with a range of start-ups and SMEs to maximise the value of their IP. Paul has significant experience drafting and prosecuting patent applications in a broad range of mechanical and electromechanical fields, including aerospace, thermodynamics, green technology systems, medical devices, hydraulic systems and consumer electronics. During a three-year secondment to the in-house patent department of a consumer products company, Paul gained valuable experience of managing a large patent portfolio. He experienced first-hand, the challenges inventors and companies face when bringing products to market.