Subscribe

Julia Gwilt

author-placeholder
Appleyard Lees

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Appleyard Lees
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Practice area: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious

Company Latest

The ‘laudable’ aim at the heart of Arnold LJ’s 'Lenovo v Ericsson' decision
The ‘laudable’ aim at the heart of Arnold LJ’s 'Lenovo v Ericsson' decision
Should I get a unitary patent?
A guide to the UK IPO’s thinking on AI inventions




More leaders

profile
Dick Waddington
Partner, Software and Electronics Sector Lead    Appleyard Lees  
profile
Barbara Fleck
Partner - Life Sciences Sector Lead   Appleyard Lees  
profile
Adam Tindall
Partner   Appleyard Lees  
profile
David Walsh
Partner, Chemistry Sector Lead    Appleyard Lees  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test