Subscribe

Sourav Dan

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Principal Associate
  • Firm: Khaitan & Co




More leaders

profile
Shailendra Bhandare
Partner   Khaitan & Co  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide