Shwetasree Majumder

Key details

  • Job title: Managing Partner
  • Firm: Fidus Law Chambers
  • Practice area: Trademarks, Trade Secrets, Copyright, Technology, Patents, Design, Dispute Resolution, Media, Entertainment

Astha Negi
Partner   Fidus Law Chambers  
Prithvi Singh
Partner   Fidus Law Chambers  
Diva Arora
Partner   Fidus Law Chambers  




