WIPR Leaders
Sara Holder
Sara Holder
Key details
Job title:
Principal
Firm:
Rouse
Diversity
Diversity
Hatty Cui
Principal
Rouse
Hatty Cui is principal, head of the China trademark group and general manager of the Rouse China business based in Beijing.
profile
Nick Redfearn
Principal, Global Head of Enforcement
Rouse
profile
Rachel Li-Mei Tan
Principal & Global Head of Trade Marks
Rouse
profile
Fabrice Mattei
Global Head of the Patent Group, Climate Change Attorney
Rouse
