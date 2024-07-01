Subscribe

Rosemary Cardas

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Keltie

Company Latest

EPO’s opposition matters conference: key takeaways
EPO’s opposition matters conference: key takeaways
Keltie




More leaders

profile
Amelia Skelding
Senior Associate   Keltie  
profile
Alistair Gay
Partner   Keltie  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency