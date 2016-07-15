Neil Wilkof heads the intellectual property and information technology team at Herzog Fox & Neeman. He specialises his practice in technology transfer and computer and internet law. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a PhD, the University of Chicago with an MA, and Yale University with a BA magna cum laude. He was admitted to practise in Israel in 1985. Wilkof is also a member of the trademark revision committee at the Israel Ministry of Justice and is on the board of directors at the Israel Copyright Society and LES.