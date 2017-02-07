Eszter Szakács is an attorney at Sár & Partners where she focuses on the enforcement of intellectual property law. She focuses primarily on patent litigation, as well as pharmaceutical regulatory affairs. Szakács also has experience in trademark and competition law, as well as general civil law matters. She is a registered attorney at the Budapest Bar Association and is a member of organisations including INTA, AIPPI, the Hungarian Association for the Protection of Industrial Property and Copyright. Additionally, she speaks English and German.