Russell Bagnall
- Adams & Adams Attorneys
- Partner & Patent Attorney
- +27 12 432 6222
- russell.bagnall@adams.africa
Russell Bagnall is a partner, patent attorney and head of the patent and design litigation group at Adams & Adams. He served as the Patent Department’s chair for several years and is highly regarded as an expert in his field. Russell specialises in patent litigation and opinion work, mainly in the fields of pharmaceuticals and chemistry, advising clients on a wide range of issues.
Russell is also responsible for managing multi- jurisdictional litigation in several African countries.