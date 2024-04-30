Subscribe

Nontando Tusi

Nontando-Tusi

Key details

  • Job title:Associate
  • Firm:Adams & Adams
  • Jurisdiction:South Africa

Nontando Tusi is an associate in the trademark litigation department and primarily assists with a broad range of litigious IP matters in South Africa and throughout Africa, including disputes relating to trademarks, copyright, passing-off, unlawful competition, domain name disputes, company, and business name objections. Her work involves managing the IP portfolios of well-known consumer brands and enforcing and defending against threats to those brand’s IP. In the dynamic landscape of the IP community, Tusi stands out as a passionate advocate for D&I, with a deep commitment to fostering a more inclusive environment while promoting diversity within the IP sector. She is a member of the Legal Practice Council, and a fellow of the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law.

Company Latest

Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa
Namibia: a glimmer of hope for trademark oppositions and invalidations
South Africa's stricter advertising laws explained


More profiles

Diversity
Robecca Davey
Senior associate   Marks & Clerk   Robecca Davey is a chartered trademark attorney and senior associate in the trademark team at Marks & Clerk.
Diversity
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
Partner   Pryor Cashman   Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme is co-chair of the firm’s IP group.
Diversity
Vicky Maynard
IP Practices Manager   D Young & Co   Vicky Maynard is the IP practices manager at D Young & Co
Diversity
Smita Rajmohan
Senior product counsel   Autodesk   Smita Rajmohan moved to Autodesk as senior counsel where she heads the AI/ML


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’