Nontando Tusi is an associate in the trademark litigation department and primarily assists with a broad range of litigious IP matters in South Africa and throughout Africa, including disputes relating to trademarks, copyright, passing-off, unlawful competition, domain name disputes, company, and business name objections. Her work involves managing the IP portfolios of well-known consumer brands and enforcing and defending against threats to those brand’s IP. In the dynamic landscape of the IP community, Tusi stands out as a passionate advocate for D&I, with a deep commitment to fostering a more inclusive environment while promoting diversity within the IP sector. She is a member of the Legal Practice Council, and a fellow of the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law.